Lantheus Holdings to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on April 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 29, 2022, to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-866-498-8390 (U.S. callers) or 1-678-509-7599 (international callers) and provide passcode 8691334. A live webcast will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow® serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; PYLARIFY®, a PSMA PET imaging agent for the detection of suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer; PYLARIFY AI™, an artificial intelligence platform that assists in the evaluation of PSMA PET images; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, with additional offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Senior Director, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com



Melissa Downs

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com