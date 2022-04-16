(GRAB) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Grab Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Grab Holdings Limited (“Grab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRAB, GRABW). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Grab securities between November 12, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 16, 2022.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Grab’s driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) that, as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to “preemptively recalibrate driver supply”; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Grab class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Grab class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

