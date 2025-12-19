Johnson Fistel Investigates Stride, Inc; Shareholders Encouraged to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) or any of its executive officers violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to disclose material information to investors.

On September 10, 2025, Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education announced that it had filed a complaint against Stride, accusing the company of fraud, deceptive trade practices, and various legal violations, including the retention of "ghost students" to artificially inflate enrollment figures for state funding and neglecting essential compliance requirements such as employee background checks and licensure. Following this news, Stride's stock price fell approximately 11%.

On October 28, 2025, Stride reported its first quarter fiscal year 2026 results for the period ended September 30, 2025. Following the announcement, shares declined as much as 43%.

