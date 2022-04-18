Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming Chardan Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technical Officer, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development and Senior Vice President of Manufacturing to participate in a panel discussion at the Chardan Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit on April 25, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET



Chardan Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit Fireside Chat on April 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET

DALLAS, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in the upcoming panel and fireside chat at the Chardan Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit.

Conference Details:

Event: Chardan Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit Topic: Evolving standards of AAV GT manufacturing – learnings from experience in registration-targeted trials Date: Monday, April 25, 2022 Time: 12:00 pm ET Format: Panel Discussion Participants: RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO Dr. Suyash Prasad, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D Dr. Frederick Porter, Chief Technical Officer Greg Gara, SVP, Manufacturing





Conference Details: Event: Chardan Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit Date: Monday, April 25, 2022 Time: 1:00 pm ET Format: Fireside Chat Participants: RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO Dr. Suyash Prasad, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D Kamran Alam, Chief Financial Officer





About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Company Contact:

Kimberly Lee, D.O.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Taysha Gene Therapies

klee@tayshagtx.com

Media Contact:

Carolyn Hawley

Canale Communications

carolyn.hawley@canalecomm.com