Investview (‘‘INVU’’) announces delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K

Eatontown, NJ, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU) today announced a delay in the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal transition year ended December 31, 2021 within the prescribed period as the Company and its new management team require additional time to complete and review the presentation of the accounting and narrative disclosures required to be included therein.

Speaking to this development, Company Chairman, David B. Rothrock commented, “while we are never pleased to delay the timely release of our public information, we are extremely pleased that our new management and finance team has elected to take the additional time that they require to make sure that the Annual Report, when filed, will reinforce an exacting portrayal of the Company’s historic financial statements, current finances, business operations, ongoing challenges and strategic initiatives and opportunities. Despite this delay, we believe the new executive team we have put in place will be able to address our short-term challenges, execute upon and improve our current business model and, where appropriate, implement new strategic initiatives that we expect can unlock significant long-term shareholder value.”

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., is a financial technology (FinTech) services company operating in several different businesses, including a Financial Education and Technology business that delivers a series of products and services involving financial education, digital assets and related technology, through a network of independent distributors; a Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Products and Services business including leading-edge research, development and FinTech services involving the management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets; and a Brokerage and Financial Markets business that is currently in the early stages but plans to expand within the investment management and brokerage industries by commercializing on a proprietary trading platform we acquired in September 2021. For more information on Investview and its family of wholly owned subsidiaries, please visit: www.investview.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may,” “should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Investview’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview’s financial results is included from time to time in Investview’s public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Investview, Inc., assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

