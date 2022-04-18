Inspirato Announces 11 New Luxury Residences at 71 Wentworth in Charleston

DENVER, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) (the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced that it has partnered with East West Partners to add 11 luxury residences at the historic Charleston, South Carolina property 71 Wentworth to the Inspirato controlled accommodation portfolio. The new residences are expected to be available for booking by Inspirato subscribers following completion of renovations to the property in early 2023. With a prime location on the corner of Wentworth and King streets, they will include a mix of exceptional two- and three-bedroom residences with easy walking access to Charleston’s celebrated cultural and historical attractions.



“We’re thrilled to partner with East West Partners at 71 Wentworth to offer our subscribers the opportunity to stay at this beautiful and historically significant property,” said Brent Handler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inspirato. “These new residences represent everything we look for as we grow the Inspirato portfolio: inspiring architecture, impeccable interior design and furnishings, an unbeatable location, and the addition of scale within a top vacation destination. Combined with our Inspirato accommodations in Kiawah, Savannah, Palmetto Bluff, and Hilton Head, we continue to build an impressive array of luxury vacation options in the Southeast.”



A revitalization of a circa-1872 architectural gem, 71 Wentworth boasts a long and storied history. Originally designed by 19th-century Charleston architect John Henry Devereux, the building was constructed by Freemasons to serve as the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free Masons of South Carolina. The renovated, modern residential property will offer five distinctive floorplans with unique characteristics, including soaring ceilings up to 25 feet high, historically replicated Gothic-style windows up to 18 feet tall, exterior loggias in select residences, exposed antique brick and salvaged heart pine timber and beams, luxury kitchens featuring custom islands and high-end appliances, and interiors designed by acclaimed firm Cortney Bishop Design. While in residence, Inspirato subscribers will enjoy the club’s distinctive five-star personalized service, including pre-trip planning, an expert local concierge, and daily housekeeping.

“At East West Partners, we take pride in developing terrific places—unique, luxury residential projects that aim to bring people together and create a true sense of community. In Charleston, we couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce 71 Wentworth, a revitalization of historic proportions and one-of-a-kind property in the heart of downtown,” said Miller Harper, Managing Partner of East West Partners in Charleston. “Working with a team of incredibly talented architects, designers, and builders, we’ve envisioned a collection of residences that will serve as a luxurious vacation retreat for Inspirato’s discerning subscribers, ensuring they experience the very best that Charleston has to offer.”

Inspirato’s announcement is its latest step in growing its controlled accommodation portfolio following its public listing under the ticker “ISPO” on the Nasdaq Stock Market in February. In the first quarter, the Company increased its portfolio by 115 new accommodations, including its recent announcement of 37 new luxury residences in The Hamptons, resulting in a record 653 total controlled accommodations as of March 31, 2022.

Launched in 2011, Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is the innovative luxury travel subscription brand that provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato Collection includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. In 2019, Inspirato revolutionized travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world’s first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com.

East West Partners is devoted to building, selling, managing, and supporting high-quality real estate and lifestyle experiences with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and community. Since 1986, the firm has developed and sold over $7 billion of residential and commercial real estate across the country. East West Partners is one of only two companies to have received three Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for its projects, including Beaver Creek Village in Beaver Creek, Colorado and Union Station Neighborhood and Riverfront Park, both in Denver, Colorado. In Charleston, the team is recognized for developing community projects in the downtown area, including condominiums at One Vendue Range, 76 condominium units in Gadsdenboro Park’s The Gadsden, 58 condominiums and townhomes at The Waterfront on Daniel Island, and Mount Pleasant’s Tides IV. Currently underway are 78 condominiums at The Cape on Kiawah Island and 12 condominiums at 71 Wentworth in downtown Charleston. East West Partners is also credited with managing the recent repositioning and renovation of Charleston’s former 91-room King Charles Inn, now The Ryder Hotel on Meeting Street. www.ewpartners.com.

