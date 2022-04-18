Save Foods Generates Strong Interest at Fruit Logistica Trade Fair; Introductions Have Led to 25 New Requests for Trials, Five of Which are Commencing in Coming Weeks

Save Foods’ eco crop protection treatment was in the spotlight at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair, demonstrating an appealing solution to the challenge of reducing pesticide use and minimizing waste



Miami, FL, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, is pleased to announce that its participation at this year’s Fruit Logistica Trade Fair led to strong interest from packers and distributors serving the European market. The Fruit Logistica in Berlin is a leading trade fair for the global market of fresh fruit and vegetables. Save Foods used the opportunity to show off its eco crop protection treatment, which has proven successful in fighting food waste across the food supply chain.

Dr. Neta Matis, COO of the Company’s Israeli Subsidiary, commented: “This year’s Fruit Logistica event highlighted the fact that pesticide residues are becoming one of the main challenges to agricultural trade. We believe that our growing reputation among our current customers and within the industry motivated numerous packers to seek us out at this year’s trade fair, and we are now seeing requests for new trials from a multitude of these new contacts.”

European countries are among the strictest in terms of pesticide residues on fruits and vegetables. Depending on the final destination and end client, the residue limits are often lower than the legal limits. Most European supermarkets require products to comply with a residue level of 50% or less of the legal limit.

During Fruit Logistica, Save Foods received twenty-five concrete requests from prospective customers to initiate trials of the Company’s eco crop protection treatment in the coming weeks, and five of such requests have already materialized into new trials that will commence in the coming weeks.

“We have a track record of converting 100 percent of our trials into paying customers,” continued Dr. Matis. “The interest from attendees at Fruit Logistica, which included key decision makers from every area of the industry, is extremely encouraging and sets the stage for multiple opportunities to accelerate growth as we continue to execute on our vision of reducing food waste and ensuring food safety. On behalf of our entire team, I would like to express our gratitude to all of the visitors that came by our stand to learn more about our game-changing solutions.”

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

For more information visit our website: SAVE FOODS – SAVE FOODS

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss, among other things, our ability to convert 100% of our trials into paying customers; and the likelihood that the requests we received at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair will materialize into trials. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Media Contact:

Media Contact:

IR@savefoods.co