Fatburger Rolls Out First Theme Park Location at Six Flags Great Adventure

Hollywood’s Favorite Burger Chain Continues Eastward Expansion

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Fatburger, is pleased to announce that Fatburger has officially opened its first theme park location to date at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ. The restaurant marks the second Fatburger in the state and will provide parkgoers with the chain’s famous cooked to order burgers, fries, and milkshakes.

“We have been exploring opportunities to make this growth move for some time and are pleased that we are able to make our foray into this space with such a strong partner as Six Flags,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. While there are a number of new attractions at the park this year, we hope our delicious burgers and fries are the first to catch the eye of parkgoers.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Skinny Fries, Chili Cheese Fries and milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

“At Six Flags Great Adventure, we’re known for our record-breaking rides and innovations. We’re thrilled to elevate our food offerings with the very first theme park Fatburger location and to bring a taste of Hollywood to our park,” said Six Flags Great Adventure President John Winkler.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.



