New Poll Reveals Americans’ Views on Cannabis

“4/20 Cannabis Insights Poll” Reveals Majority of Americans Entered the State-Legalized Market in the Last 12 Months, and Now Believe Cannabis Has an Overall Positive Impact on Society, Economics and Jobs, Among Other Trends

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSH F ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, released the results of its inaugural “4/20 Cannabis Insights Poll,” which surveyed 1,100 cannabis and non-cannabis consumers in the U.S., 21 years or older. The national poll1 – conducted by the independent market-research provider Pollfish, commissioned by Jushi and overseen by Associate Professor at ArtCenter College of Design, Interaction Designer, Futurist and Jushi Experience Director Julian Scaff – revealed that more than half of cannabis consumers tried “legal cannabis” for the first time in the last 12 months. Furthermore, the majority believe cannabis has an overall positive impact on society, economic growth and creation of high-quality local and national jobs. The survey also examined the top consumer product and cannabis consumption trends emerging in the sector.

“The results of our inaugural “4/20 Cannabis Insights Poll” are clear, consumer confidence in cannabis is growing, as more Americans enter the state-legalized market and are exposed to the benefits of state legalization,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “With the majority of Americans now living in a state with a medical or adult-use program, misconceptions around cannabis are being shed. The latest data clearly shows more people are not only embracing cannabis in their own lives, but also seeing the value it brings to their communities. This poll shows views on the plant and legalization are trending in a positive direction, and we believe this trajectory will only strengthen in the coming years.”

The Plant, Policies and Legalization



Majority Supports Pro-Legalization Politicians: When people identifying as Democrats (33.4%), Republicans (25.4%), independents (24.0%), no political affiliation (12.5%) and other (4.8%) were asked “do you agree or disagree with the following statement: Politicians who support cannabis legalization are more likely to get my vote,” 61.0% of the respondents stated they were more likely to support politicians who are pro-legalization.

Three in Four Support Veterans’ Access to Medical Cannabis: When asked “how much do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The Department of Veterans Affairs should update its rules to allow veterans access to medical cannabis with a doctor’s prescription,” more than 76.1% of the survey respondents stated that they agreed2 the federal agency should update its rules to allow access to medical cannabis with a doctor’s prescription.



Vast Majority Supports Equal Access to Banking: When asked “how much do you agree or disagree with the following statement: Federal banking restrictions should be lifted so that American cannabis companies can have equal access to banking services,” 67.6% agreed.



Majority Says Cannabis Is Important for Growing Local Economics: When asked “how much do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The cannabis industry is important for the local economy,” 62.6% agreed.

Majority Says Cannabis Sector Is Important to Growing the U.S. Economy: When asked “how much do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The cannabis industry is important for growing the U.S. economy,” 61.5% agreed.



More than Half Feel Cannabis Creates High-Quality Jobs for Americans: When asked “how much do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The cannabis industry creates high-quality jobs for Americans,” 56.6% agreed.

More than Half Feel Cannabis Has an Overall Positive Impact on Society: When asked, “how much do you agree or disagree with the following statement: “cannabis overall has a positive impact on society,” 59.0% agreed.



Consumption & Consumer Behaviors

67% Have Purchased Cannabis from a Dispensary: When asked “are you now or have you ever been a consumer of legal cannabis purchased from a dispensary,” 42.2% answered “yes, currently,” 24.7% “not now, yes in the past” and 33.1% replied “no.” After this question, cannabis consumers and non-cannabis users were split into two groups for several questions.

Majority Tried Legal Cannabis for First Time in the Last Year: When cannabis consumers were asked “did you try legal cannabis for the first time in the last 12 months,” the majority of respondents answered “yes” (55.2%).

Medical Use Is the Top Driver for Cannabis Consumption: When cannabis consumers were asked “what is or was your primary reason for using cannabis,” medical came in at 31.4%, followed by stress (22.4%), general wellness (17.5%), recreation (15.9%) and sleep (12.8%).



Medical Would Be the Top Driver for Non-Cannabis Users: When non-cannabis users were asked “what is the primary reason you would want to try a cannabis product,” 26.1% chose medical, followed by stress at 23.4%, which came in neck-and-neck those stating that they would not be interested in trying a cannabis product (23.1%). 10.7% answered they would try for wellness, 8.5% for sleep and 8.2% for recreational use.

Non-Cannabis Users Most Interested in Edibles: When asked “what type of cannabis product would you be most interested in trying first,” non-cannabis users answered as follows: Edibles (32.7%); I’m Not Sure (27.8%); Smoking (17.6%); Vaping (6.9%); Tincture (3.9%); Tablet (3.6%); Drink (3.0%); and Other (4.7%).



Most Cannabis Consumers Consume 1 to 2 Days a Week: 30.7% of cannabis consumers stated that they consume cannabis 1 to 2 days a week; 28.1% stated every day; 23.6% stated 3 to 4 days a week; and 17.5% stated 5 to 6 days a week.



Most Consume in the Evening: When asked “what times are you most likely to consume cannabis,” the majority of respondents stated “evenings” (28.8%), closely followed by 26.9% stating “whenever I need it.” 18.8% stated “any time,” while 18.5% cited “weekends” and 7.1% chose “weekdays.”



Consumers Need More Education: When participants (both consumers and non-consumers) were asked “how familiar are you with different cannabis flower strains,” 59.7% claimed that they were a “novice” or “had a little knowledge” to “some knowledge,” pointing to the need for more consumer education about the plant.

________________________________

1 The 4/20 Cannabis Insights Poll was independently conducted by Pollfish. All questions were vetted for HIPAA compliance prior to launch. 1,100 respondents / 21+ / Gender-balanced. Questions covered issues from cannabis use to product preferences, social and political views.

2 For questions with a sliding scale, the 4/20 Cannabis Insights Poll added responses for 4=Slightly Agree and 5=Agree to calculate the percentage of people agreeing with the statement.



