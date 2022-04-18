XpresSpa Group's Travel Health and Wellness Brand Treat™ Launches at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced the opening of Treat at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the brand’s second brick-and-mortar location. This expansion is part of a go-forward strategy to provide premium health and wellness services to travelers that complements the business’ XpresCheck and XpresSpa brands.



Located in terminal 4, Treat offers access to various travel-related health and wellness services designed to offer peace of mind to travel consumers. The Treat Wellness Center delivers pre-travel health services such as diagnostic testing (including Covid-19, flu, UTI, and STI) and virtual wellness services, including self-guided yoga, meditation, and exercise training. Treat's technology platform provides travelers access to a health wallet, a comprehensive online marketplace of health and wellness products and relevant health and wellness content to help travelers access information that could impact their travel.

"Over the last year, we have taken advantage of the growing interest in helping consumers travel safely and with peace of mind. Treat's combined services and unique retail products provide a destination for travelers to relax, unwind, and get their needs met before or after they get off their plane," said XpresSpa CEO Scott Milford. "Treat combines some of the products and services being offered through our existing XpresCheck locations such as travel-related diagnostic testing for viruses, flu, and other illnesses but also offers additional premium wellness services such as IV drips and vitamin injections. Treat allows travelers access to digital offerings like our health wallet to store personal and family health records and schedule health services. Treat is a one-stop experience for the traveler looking for safety and balance in today's fast-paced world where health, safety, and protection are more important than ever."

“We are excited to be able to offer our customers access to a variety of health services,” said Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky. “Treat will give travelers a relaxing environment to renew themselves before or after a trip and further highlights our commitment to helping people feel safer and healthier when traveling.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™.

XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of Covid-19 screening and diagnostic testing with 16 locations in 13 domestic airports. XpresCheck is also partnered with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting biosurveillance monitoring at four major domestic airports (JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport) to identify existing and new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 45 locations in 21 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services, including 2 domestic airport locations.

To further build on XpresSpa Group’s expertise in the health and wellness space, the Company acquired HyperPointe in January 2022, a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency serving the global healthcare industry.

