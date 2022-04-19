TomTom’s Maps Gain Greater Visual Context from Expanded Agreement with Maxar

AMSTERDAM, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the geolocation technology specialist, announced that it has expanded its agreement with Maxar Technologies, a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, to integrate high-resolution, global satellite imagery into its product portfolio. TomTom will leverage Maxar’s Vivid imagery base maps to provide its customers with a more comprehensive visualization solution.



TomTom serves several industries with its maps, data analytics, navigation, traffic information and more. The partnership with Maxar gives TomTom the capability to offer its clients a photorealistic map that is representative of the world around them. In addition, TomTom’s Automotive and Enterprise software platform customers can offer their end users satellite imagery and give them more context of potential challenges on the ground.

“At TomTom, creating the most accurate real time map at scale that reflects the reality of our changing world is our North Star,” said Mike Schoofs, Managing Director at TomTom Enterprise. “We want to help our customers make sense of the world around them with meaningful location data and Maxar’s remarkable satellite imagery enables us to do just that.”

TomTom will use Maxar’s Vivid base maps, which offer virtually cloud-free, seamless imagery layers and updates. Vivid Advanced offers 30 cm resolution over the most populated and highest-interest areas of the world. Vivid Basic is available across all remaining areas at 50 cm resolution.

“Maxar is proud to support TomTom in its mission to bring updated and visually accurate maps to its customers around the globe,” said Dan Nord, Maxar’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Earth Intelligence. “Maxar’s geospatial data serves as the foundation for many decisions that people make on a daily basis, so it’s great that TomTom is giving its customers the highest quality data on which to base those choices.”

About TomTom

At TomTom we’re mapmakers, providing geolocation technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.

Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices worldwide, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments every day.

www.tomtom.com

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

