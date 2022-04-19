Immunicum AB: Immunicum to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

English Swedish

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:







Kempen’s 14th Life Sciences Conference in Amsterdam

April 20-21, 2022

Immunicum CEO Erik Manting will present on Thursday, April 21, at 1:30 pm CET.

https://www.kempen.com/en/securities/events/life-sciences-conference

10th CCBIO Annual Symposium

May 10-11, 2022

www.ccbiosymposium.no

19TH CIMT Annual Meeting

May 10-12, 2022

https://www.meeting.cimt.eu/





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 212-698-8695

E-mail: brendan.payne@sternir.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu





ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)



Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for blood-borne and solid tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment