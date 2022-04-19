Immunicum AB: Immunicum to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:
Kempen’s 14th Life Sciences Conference in Amsterdam
April 20-21, 2022
Immunicum CEO Erik Manting will present on Thursday, April 21, at 1:30 pm CET.
https://www.kempen.com/en/securities/events/life-sciences-conference
10th CCBIO Annual Symposium
May 10-11, 2022
19TH CIMT Annual Meeting
May 10-12, 2022
ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)
Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for blood-borne and solid tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com
