Bango Platform deployed by T-Mobile to deliver third-party products and services to customers

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM:BGO, OTCQX: BGOPF), the data-driven commerce company, today announces a new agreement to support T-Mobile US third-party services and offers for customers with the Bango Platform. Bango enables T-Mobile to rapidly and cost effectively scale-up value-added-service offerings, giving customers choice and value across a growing range of subscription products and services. With this new agreement, a majority of US telco customers will now be served through Bango technology.



By standardizing on the Bango Platform, telcos are able to offer a wide variety of digital products and services to their customers. Customers benefit from a choice of products that can be easily selected, managed and enjoyed through their wireless provider. Bango technology provides fast time-to-market, higher conversion of promotional offers, and powerful merchandizing tools that attract new customers and keep existing subscribers happy and engaged.

“T-Mobile changed the wireless industry by putting customers first, and we are delighted to partner with a true innovator in the telecoms world to help them deliver even more customer benefit,” said Paul Larbey, Bango CEO. “By providing a powerful platform for offers and bundles, Bango enables telcos to build strong merchant relationships that increase customer engagement.”

Guillermo Escofet, principal analyst at global media research company Omdia, said, “Telcos want to deliver go-to platforms for all things digital for their customers. Bundling compelling third-party digital media and lifestyle services with their customers’ subscription plans is an effective way of differentiating. For telcos wanting to smoothly partner with a wide array of digital media brands - and for digital media brands wanting to partner with different telcos across different territories - it has become essential to use the services of platforms like Bango.”

Contact Details:

Bango PLC

Tel. +44 1223 617387

E. investors@bango.com

Anil Malhotra, CMO

Rebecca Jamieson, IR

About Bango

The world's largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative methods of payment including carrier billing, digital wallets and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments, called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.