Worldwide Fiber Reinforced Polymer Industry to 2027 - Featuring MST Rebar, BASF and Borosil Among Others

The report on the global fiber reinforced polymer market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global fiber reinforced polymer market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on fiber reinforced polymer market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on fiber reinforced polymer market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global fiber reinforced polymer market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global fiber reinforced polymer market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Versatile properties of fiber reinforced polymers

Growing demand for fiber reinforced polymers from end user industries

2) Restraints

Environmental concerns of fiber reinforced polymers

3) Opportunities

Growing investments in R&D of new fiber reinforced polymers

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the fiber reinforced polymer market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the fiber reinforced polymer market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global fiber reinforced polymer market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market



4. Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Product

5.1. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer

5.2. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

5.3. Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer

5.4. Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer



6. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by End User

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Construction

6.3. Aerospace and Defense

6.4. Electronics

6.5. Others



7. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by End User

7.4.3. RoW Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

8.2.2. MST Rebar Inc.

8.2.3. BASF SE

8.2.4. SGL Carbon SE

8.2.5. Ten Cate NV

8.2.6. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

8.2.7. AGC Inc.

8.2.8. Borosil Limited

8.2.9. Aegion Corporation

8.2.10. Hengshui Jiubo Composites Co. Ltd



