GXO Logistics Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, May 5, 2022

GREENWICH, Conn., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its first quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 4 and made available on investors.gxo.com.

Access information:

Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029

International callers: +1 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13728651

Live webcast at: investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 19, 2022, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13728651.



About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Chris Jordan

+ 1 203-536-8493

chris.jordan@gxo.com