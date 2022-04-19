Wesdome Announces Details of 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company intends to release its 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on May 11, 2022. The financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the Company’s website at www.wesdome.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on May 12, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. Wesdome invites participants to join the call using the following details:

Wesdome Gold Mines 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272

Conference ID: 9471808

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xgum6kaa

The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate office. These protocols are still in place at all sites despite the loosening of some provincial public health guidelines. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts with the emergence of new, highly contagious variants such as Omicron. To date, the company has been impacted by this most recent variant outbreak, with employees at both operations and corporate office becoming infected which may negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is Canadian focused with two producing underground gold mines. The Company’s goal is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing over 200,000 ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 95,000 – 105,000 ounces per year. The Mishi Pit is milling its final stockpile with 1,000 – 2,000 ounces expected. The recently re-started Kiena Complex in Val d’or, Quebec is a fully permitted underground mine and milling operation. The Kiena Mine is expected to produce 64,000 – 73,000 ounces in 2022. On a combined basis 2022 guidance is 160,000 ounces – 180,000 ounces. Wesdome is actively exploring both underground and on surface within the mine areas and more regionally at both the Eagle River and Kiena Complex. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 142.5 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

For further information, please contact:

