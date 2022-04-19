ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 11-Apr-22 59,959 €557.83 €33,447,066.88 12-Apr-22 59,796 €559.36 €33,447,550.36 13-Apr-22 60,058 €556.93 €33,448,168.00 14-Apr-22 58,970 €567.18 €33,446,763.82 15-Apr-22 - - -

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

