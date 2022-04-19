authID.ai Appoints Joe Trelin to Board of Directors

Trelin Joins With Deep Industry Experience As Former CLEAR and NBC Universal Executive

LONG BEACH, NY , April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced that Joe Trelin has been named to the company’s Board of Directors. As the former Chief Platform Officer of CLEAR, Trelin brings to authID invaluable industry expertise in technology product management as well as systems, platform, and application development. He is the Company’s fifth independent director, bringing the total number of directors to eight executives from senior leadership roles spanning technology, IT consulting, operations, risk, accounting, and financial services.

At CLEAR, Trelin designed, launched, and monetized the CLEAR identity platform across various market sectors including payments, healthcare, entertainment, automotive, and enterprise access management. He also led business development and was instrumental in launching identity, age verification, payment, and facial ticketing solutions with Hertz, Anheuser Busch, the Seattle Seahawks, Mariners, and Sounders, and the NY Mets. He also previously held senior roles in product development and management at NBC Universal, Amazon.com, Amazon Web Services, and Standard & Poor’s (S&P).

“We are pleased to welcome Joe to the authID Board amid a pivotal time of significant growth potential for the company,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID.ai. “He joins on the heels of our raise of more than $22 million in funding, which will provide the resources for us to start to build a safer digital landscape for all. We look forward to leveraging Joe’s experience in identity service innovation, technology product management, and platform development to benefit and inform authID’s growth plans and innovation pipeline.”

“I see strong opportunity for authID’s patented platform to deliver innovation in identity authentication for a range of market segments,” Trelin said. “I look forward to collaborating with the authID Board and leadership team and to contributing to the Company’s successful execution of its mission to prevent digital fraud across industries.”

About authID.ai

authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), formerly Ipsidy, provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. authID.ai’s suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. authID’s mission is to enable every organization to recognize their customers, workforce, and other users instantly, without friction or loss of privacy. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID.ai aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers. We Are Digital Identity®. For more information, go to www.authid.ai.