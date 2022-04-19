Play Magnus Group to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 21st

OSLO, Norway, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Play Magnus Group (OTCQX: PMGMF | Euronext Growth Oslo: PMG), based in Norway, a global leader in the chess industry with an ecosystem of digital brands and services in the areas of elearning and entertainment, today announced that Dmitri Shneider, CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 21st, 2022



DATE: April 21st, 2022

TIME: 10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3NOdb4q

Available for 1x1 meetings: Friday, April 22nd , Monday, April 25th , Tuesday, April 26th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

NEAR Foundation joins the Champions Chess Tour for Charity Cup, a fundraiser for UNICEF

PMG begins to trade at OTCQX on March 18, 2022

Named fastest growing gaming company in Europe by Financial Times

PUMA partners up with the World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen and the Champions Chess Tour

Private Placement of USD 10 million towards Yuri Milner through the Breakthrough Foundation’s investment vehicle, Breakthrough Initiatives Limited



About Play Magnus Group

Play Magnus AS (OTCQX: PMGMF | Euronext Growth Oslo: PMG) was founded in 2013 with the goal of making the world a smarter place through chess.

The Play Magnus Group is an ecosystem of innovative digital brands and services focused on delivering the best eLearning and entertainment experiences for chess fans around the world. Through its leading brands such as Chessable, Champions Chess Tour, chess24 and Magnus Academy, the Play Magnus Group covers key areas of chess including play, watch, study, learn, coach and compete.

For more information, please visit www.playmagnusgroup.com.

