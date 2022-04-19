IBN to Serve as Platinum Sponsor of NobleCon18, NetworkNewsWire Named Official NewsWire

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), an innovative corporate communications agency and content distributor with 50+ brands, is pleased to announce that it will serve as a Platinum Sponsor of Noble Capital Market’s 18th annual small and micro-cap investor conference to be held April 19-21 in Miami. IBN’s NetworkNewsWire (NNW) brand has been designated an Official NewsWire of NobleCon18.



As the Official NewsWire of NobleCon, NetworkNewsWire will work closely with the event organizers to leverage an extensive array of corporate communications solutions to boost recognition for conference participants seeking to reach investors, journalists and the public. Using the content generated by IBN’s team, NNW will provide amplified article syndication to its more than 5,000 strategic syndication partners. IBN and NNW will also feature conference details on each of their websites.

“IBN is excited to continue our collaboration with Noble Capital Markets and provide coverage of NobleCon18,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of NNW and IBN. “As a leading financial news outlet, content distributor and provider of corporate communications solutions, we appreciate every opportunity to spotlight emerging companies. We look forward to leveraging our robust network of downstream partners and investor-oriented brands to heighten the visibility of next week’s event.”

For its first in-person event since 2020, NobleCon will return to Miami’s Hard Rock Guitar Hotel with presentations from approximately 100 small and micro-cap companies. Keynote speakers will include Steve Forbes of Forbes Media; Eric Bolling of Fox News/NewsMax; former Facebook Head of Growth & Monetization, Rob Goldman; and two-time Stanley Cup champion and now CEO of Wesana Health, Daniel Carcillo.

For more information on NobleCon18, visit https://www.nobleconference.com/eighteen.

