FansUnite to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, April 21st, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that FansUnite CEO Scott Burton will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, April 21st, 2022, at 12 PM Eastern Time.



Conference Details:

Date: Thursday, April 21st, 2022

Time: 12 PM EDT/9 AM PST

Link: https://bit.ly/3NOdb4q

Burton will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Company executives questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Developments:

FansUnite's American Affiliate generated over $1.8 million CAD in the first two weeks of the 2022 NCAA 'March Madness' Tournament

FansUnite was shortlisted for five 2022 EGR North America Awards: Full-service platform provider, Affiliate of the year, Acquisition and retention partner, Customer onboarding partner, and Diversity & inclusion model

FansUnite's American Affiliate received approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to provide customer acquisition services in Maryland’s sports betting market

FansUnite received a Gaming Related Supplier - Manufacturer license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. The Company became a fully registered supplier of sports betting and internet gaming in Ontario effective April 4, 2022

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

