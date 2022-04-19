Progyny and RESOLVE to Launch National Infertility Awareness Week® by Ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell and Lighting the Empire State Building

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, in its capacity as an official sponsor of National Infertility Awareness Week 2022, and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, today announced both organizations will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The next day, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the partners will light the top of the Empire State Building, in orange, the official color for infertility awareness.



National Infertility Awareness Week brings attention to the far-reaching impact of infertility and the struggle that millions of people endure to build their family. With one in eight couples in the U.S. dealing with infertility, Progyny and RESOLVE share a common goal of removing the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families.

To recognize the millions who struggle with infertility and to honor the leading employers who take action and support their employees, Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny, and Barbara Collura, President and CEO of RESOLVE, will participate in the Opening Bell Ceremony on April 26, 2022, from 9:15 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

The following evening, April 27, Progyny and RESOLVE, along with fertility advocate, TNT sideline reporter, and HelpCureHD co-founder, Allie LaForce, and fertility advocate, and NBC’s Chicago Med actress, Kellee Stewart, will flip the ceremonial switch to light the top of the Empire State Building to recognize and give voice to the millions of people who struggle to build their families. This will be the first time the skyline of New York City and the Empire State Building will be lit in orange in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week.

“Progyny’s mission is to make dreams of parenthood come true. As the fertility benefits provider of choice for hundreds of the world’s leading brands and Fortune 500 companies, we have already helped more than 100,000 people on their family building journeys,” said Anevski. “While National Infertility Awareness Week is only a seven-day period dedicated to the cause, we believe that the impact of our New York City takeover will echo across the country. We are honored to play a role in celebrating the strength of everyone who has struggled to build their families, during this week and always.”

“Anyone can face challenges trying to create a family, and this week we want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families,” said Collura. “No matter what race, sexuality, or economic status you are, infertility doesn’t discriminate. Access to family building options shouldn’t discriminate either. We are calling on every employer and legislator to acknowledge infertility for the inequitable crisis that it is and to take action. Together we can all make the dreams of family come true.”

The Opening Bell Ceremony will be webcasted online. If you’d like to view the ceremony live, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. If you would like to learn more about the Empire State Building, visit https://www.esbnyc.com/about/tower-lights.

To learn more about Progyny, visit www.progyny.com. To learn more about RESOLVE, visit, www.resolve.org.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association

Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for everyone. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit www.RESOLVE.org.

