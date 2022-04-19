Fluent Partners with Cadent to Launch Audience Segments for Advanced TV Marketing Initiatives

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, today announced its partnership with Cadent , the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising. Through this partnership, marketers can activate Fluent audience segments across key categories such as health, finance, and political via Cadent Aperture Audience Data Marketplace.



“Given the exponential rise in connected TV viewership and an estimated 1.9 billion subscription OTT service users worldwide, we’re proud to partner with Cadent to make our declared and permissioned data easily accessible to advertisers for their advanced TV marketing initiatives,” said Brian Hogan, Fluent’s EVP and GM, Data Solutions. “Most notably, our health and wellness audience segments will help to drive innovation among pharmaceutical advertisers as they begin to leverage this emerging channel.”

Offering a privacy-safe targeting solution outside of HIPPA constraints, Fluent’s first-party, deterministic data is 100% self-reported and opted-in, sourced exclusively from its owned and operated online consumer survey sites. While pharmaceutical advertisers have typically relied on traditional linear TV buys, Fluent’s health and wellness data enables more effective audience targeting across advanced TV, including indexed TV and CTV/OTT.

“As TV becomes more data-driven, marketers need privacy-compliant solutions that can bridge all of these disparate screens across devices,” said Mari Tangredi, SVP and GM, Audience Solutions at Cadent. “As we continue our work to unite these audiences, we are confident that our partnership with Fluent will help advertisers reach high-intent audiences in a scalable, efficient, and privacy-safe way that the future of advanced TV advertising promises.”

Introduced in 2021, Cadent Aperture Platform automates and simplifies the process of planning, buying, and measuring cross-screen advanced TV advertising. Beyond Fluent’s health and wellness audiences, segments such as finance, political, demographic, home and family, and auto are also available through Aperture Platform.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV .

