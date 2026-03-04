Fluent, Inc. to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2026

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading commerce media solutions provider, today announced that Don Patrick, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Perfit, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2026, taking place March 10–11, 2026. Management will deliver a company presentation at 10:00 am ET on Tuesday, March 10, followed by one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors on Wednesday, March 11.

The live webcast of Fluent’s presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3157/53608, and a replay will be accessible following the event.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2026, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Fluent, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com