Customer Experience Company Material Announces New Leadership Appointments

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Material is excited to announce the appointment of Bill Kanarick as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Anil Arora as its Chief Financial Officer. Material’s previous CEO, Dave Sackman, moves to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This culminates a long-planned leadership evolution at Material and highlights the company’s place at the forefront of a new breed of customer experience consultancies. The announcement further underscores Material’s mission to unlock and scale the power of its behavioral science, customer analytics, design and technology services as clients increasingly anchor their digital transformation efforts on these core capabilities given an increasing imperative for business to be truly customer centric.

During Sackman’s tenure as CEO, Material first grew into an internationally renowned customer insights and strategy consultancy. Building on Material’s unique capabilities in insights, analytics and behavioral science, Material has continued to evolve its capability across the strategy, design, and technology fields, enabling it to translate a science-based understanding of what customers need into experiences they can’t live without.

Since Kanarick joined the company as President in 2021, he has led the charge in crystalizing the next-generation vision for the company. At Material he leans into his wealth of experience as the global leader of the Digital Transformation practice at EY and on his 20+ years, most recently as the Global Chief Strategy Officer, for Publicis Sapient, one of the most well respected digital transformation services companies in the world and a pioneer across the evolution of the digital marketplace since its inception. Building on this unique depth of experience at the forefront of the market, Kanarick envisions a future for Material where the massive power of science-based insights is brought to life by great strategy, design and technology horsepower – giving Material the competitive advantage of synchronized, ongoing systems of learning and design that continually improve the customer’s experience.

Kanarick shared, “Since joining Material, I’ve engaged with many of our clients, and heard firsthand about the role we’ve played and the impact we’ve created given the big challenges they’re facing with digital acceleration and the customer centricity imperative they face in the post-pandemic world. For most, these are truly existential challenges, and our clients are increasingly relying on Material to help move their businesses to the future given our unique combination of analytics, behavioral science, technology and design underpinned by digitally enabled subscription based systems of learning.”

“Bill is the ideal person to lead Material as we reinvent for the future and help our clients as they do the same,” said Sackman. “Through his extensive leadership experience, Bill brings the perfect mix of deep transformation experience, start-up spirit, and passion for driving growth that will enable us to build on the momentum in our own transformation and more powerfully integrate our unique capabilities to help clients envision and build their future.”

The market is already responding to Material’s differentiated digital and customer experience transformation offering as the company uniquely leverages science and systems to drive a deeper and more expansive customer relationship, evidenced by the company’s strong growth rates the past years. Further, the company is positioned to capitalize on this momentum as the post-pandemic imperatives of digital transformation and customer centricity continue for the Global 1,000 and beyond. The company also welcomes Arora as CFO to steward the company financially through this next phase, building on the strong foundation laid over the past several years. Arora brings to Material tremendous experience in scaling businesses in a rapid growth, high rate of change environment across both large and entrepreneurial companies. He has led Finance for multi-billion-dollar divisions of IBM, steered an engineering design company to a successful private equity transaction, and guided the explosive growth of a software startup. His ability to deliver strategy and structure while maintaining Material’s entrepreneurial culture will be a tremendous asset as Material looks to the future.

About Material

Material is a new breed of customer experience consultancy committed to helping organizations make a material impact. With more than 1300 colleagues across the globe, we translate a science-based understanding of what your customers want into the experiences they can’t live without. How? Through custom insights consulting, product and design innovation, digital activations, and systems of learning that unlock continuous improvement. Material’s breadth of skills and diversity of viewpoints enable us to tackle the biggest opportunities in the digital transformation marketplace. Learn more at materialplus.io.

