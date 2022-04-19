TaskRay Announces Solution Updates on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskRay today announced it has updated its solution on the Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to collaborate with external stakeholders, such as their customers or partners, with task-assignment capabilities and enhanced visibility into post-sale processes, such as onboarding, installations or implementations.

TaskRay enables users to leverage data already in Salesforce and automation to consolidate information and processes into a single solution for more scalable processes and enhanced visibility into project status and performance. TaskRay's new external collaboration features deliver more project context and visibility while creating workflows for managing, assigning, and completing tasks with external stakeholders that do not have a Salesforce or TaskRay license. Having the ability to fully collaborate with all stakeholders enables companies to drive alignment, keep projects on track, and avoid miscommunication or missed deadlines.

Key enhancements in the release include:

External Ownership: a brand new feature that allows users to assign external contacts as secondary task owners, alerting them via customizable email notifications, and providing the ability for the external owner to mark tasks as completed with notes for updates.

Public Dashboards: an enhanced version of the current external sharing link that provides external stakeholders with read-only access to a dashboard that consists of multiple views for details, including project plan, to-do lists, and insights into project health.

Included with these features is the ability for administrators and internal users to control the level of information that is shared externally and access customization options such as company logo, brand colors, and views.

"Maintaining transparent and consistent collaboration between internal teams and external stakeholders is critical to driving successful post-sale experiences," said Mike Tetlow, CTO at TaskRay. "We are thrilled to deliver these new capabilities that enable TaskRay users to foster collaboration and build a foundation of trust with their customers. "

Built on the Salesforce Platform, TaskRay is currently available on AppExchange. The new features, External Ownership and Public Dashboards, are available for customers using TaskRay Standard and Premium Editions.

About TaskRay

TaskRay is a collaborative work management solution native to Salesforce that enables teams to deliver consistent, collaborative, and high-quality experiences such as onboarding, implementations, and installations. Mid-size to large enterprises are able to scale operations, improve visibility and collaboration, reduce manual work, and drive customer satisfaction. Visit www.taskray.com to learn how to create better post-sale customer experiences.

