French English

Press Release - 19th April 2022

AdVini South Africa acquires Kleine Zalze Wines

AdVini South Africa, a subsidiary of AdVini, has acquired the majority share of Kleine Zalze Wines, based in Stellenbosch (South Africa), with its founder Kobus Basson, who remains a shareholder in the company and will manage the transition with his South African team for the next three years.

The transaction, subject to the approval of the competition commission, concerns the wine business, including the Kleine Zalze and Foot of Africa brands, the historic site and headquarters of Kleine Zalze including the winemaking and ageing cellars and the wine tourism site that welcomes 25 000 visitors per year.

The vineyards, which will be retained by the Basson family, are subject to a long-term supply contract with Kleine Zalze.

Kleine Zalze, which had a turnover amounting to 210M ZAR in 2021, will rely on the one hand on the entire organisation of AdVini South Africa and on the other hand on the sales force of AdVini to accelerate its export development, while keeping, like all AdVini wine houses, its autonomy, its teams and its authenticity.

Following this acquisition, AdVini South Africa consolidates its position in South Africa, taking a place among the leaders of quality wines in the country.

About Kleine Zalze :

Kleine Zalze (210M ZAR turnover, 83 employees,) a premium Stellenbosch wine brand with strong distribution in South Africa and significant market share in Sweden, UK, Netherlands and Germany.

About AdVini South Africa :

AdVini South Africa is one of the leaders in the South African wine industry. After a decade of presence in the country, AdVini South Africa is a reference for the quality of its wines and vineyards, totalling nearly 300 hectares of vineyards and grouping several entities in the heart of the Stellenbosch vineyards: L'Avenir, Le Bonheur, Ken Forrester and Stellenbosch Vineyards, as well as recognised brands such as Arniston Bay and Welmoed.

About AdVini:

AdVini is a benchmark for French terroir wine, with 2,074 hectares of vineyards rooted in the most well-reputed winegrowing regions such as Ogier and its Clos de l'Oratoire des Papes in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Antoine Moueix Propriétés with Château Capet-Guillier in Saint-Emilion and Château Patache d'Aux in Médoc Cru Bourgeois, Domaine Laroche in Chablis, Maison Champy in Côte-de-Beaune, Vignobles Jeanjean and Mas La Chevalière in Languedoc, Cazes and Clos de Paulilles in Roussillon, Gassier with Château Gassier and Château Roquefeuille in Provence Sainte Victoire.

AdVini is also present in South Africa with nearly 300 hectares of vineyards and grouping several entities in the heart of the Stellenbosch vineyards: L'Avenir, Le Bonheur, Ken Forrester and Stellenbosch Vineyards.

Its wineries and vineyards enjoy a flourishing reputation and standing that allows them to export to over 106 countries.

Press Contact

AdVini South Africa



Edo HEYNS

Strategic Development and Marketing Director

edo.heyns@advinisa.co.za



AdVini



Nicolas TRACZ

Marketing Communication Digital Director

nicolas.tracz@advini.com









Chloé PERINET

Communication Manager

chloe.perinet@advini.com





Attachment