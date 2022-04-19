AVOXI Achieves 45% Revenue Growth in Q1, Targets for Strong Growth in 2022

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVOXI, a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), announces a strong close to the first quarter of 2022 with a 45% increase in revenue and continued profitability.

Hot on the heels of an impressive 2021 - AVOXI wraps up Q1 with record revenue and accelerated annual growth targets for the year ahead.

"Ongoing innovations to our centralized communications infrastructure have elevated our cloud platform adoption to new heights," says David Wise, CEO. "Delivering more in-demand features like the Mobile App and additional local voice coverage, our enterprise customers can better reach their audiences with flexibility, visibility, and more control over their global communications."

Product Developments Elevate Platform Adoption

AVOXI recognizes its mission-critical platform enhancements and innovations for its substantial growth across usage and account development, fueling a 123% of dollar-based net expansion during the quarter.

With new releases like Call Insights Dashboard and Mobile App, enterprises are empowered to proactively manage their global businesses from anywhere in the world and sustain productive conversations with minimal disruption to service.

Additionally, more than 40 new local voice connection points were introduced as part of AVOXI's #40in40 TrueLocalTM campaign. Now spanning services across 80 countries worldwide, enterprise customers can leverage a seamless path to the cloud for domestic and international two-way calling in hard-to-obtain regions including Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Recognition for Innovative Solutions

AVOXI continues to be recognized by its customers for innovative solutions delivered, recently receiving two consecutive awards:

G2's Spring 2022 Best Contact Center Operations: High Performer, Easiest Setup, and Best Support Emerging Favorite in Capterra's 2022 Call Center Shortlist

Ranked highly for ease of use and customer support, coupled with a 4.7 out of 5-star average, AVOXI's consumer-reviewed experiences highlight the importance of an intuitive cloud-native platform for global communications. Recent reviews include:

Great ease-of-use features and cloud scalable support. - Simon S, Communications Engineer

Love that the dialer is straightforward, accounts linked easily with our CRM, and we can customize dispositions based on our needs. - Nuri D, Operations Manager

It has been one of our best decisions to move to AVOXI. Everything became very smooth and has helped our team provide better customer service. - Nikunj G, Manager

More Innovation to Come in H1

In the first half of 2022, AVOXI plans to further expand its solutions for an improved global customer experience. Intelligence capabilities that drive a greater share of wallet and end-to-end visibility will be the cornerstone of the roadmap ahead.

With the functionality of this caliber and a coopetition model, AVOXI creates a seamless path to the cloud for its customers and a fully centralized communication management system.

"Reliable and expansive global communications is what we do, where we thrive," says Barbara Dondiego, COO. "Our customers have already found great value and success within our expanded mobile and call insights report capabilities. We look forward to continuing this trajectory and bringing intuitive solutions to the AVOXI platform."

About AVOXI

AVOXI, a global communications platform, provides voice, messaging and contact center - all within one platform. Giving international businesses the local presence they need to easily scale with their customers, AVOXI offers feature-rich voice technology with unparalleled coverage, quality and reliability.

Powering 7,000 customers across 170+ countries and driving over 50+ million customer interactions every year, AVOXI's agile cloud platform enables customers to integrate with the technologies that matter most.

Get the global voice software that enterprises trust to keep their communications running. Go global, call local with AVOXI today. Learn more at www.avoxi.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Bard, VP Marketing

ashley.bard@avoxi.com

Related Images











Image 1: AVOXI









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment