Trading update 31 March 2022

FURTHER RECOVERY COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

Net result from core activities : € 10.18M (31 March 2021: € 9.96M);

Net asset value per share : € 78.93 (31 December 2021: € 77.19);

Debt ratio of 27.3% (31 December 2021: 28.2%);

EPRA occupancy rate total portfolio : 91.8% (31 December 2021: 93.9%);

EPRA occupancy rate retail portfolio : 96.1% (31 December 2021: 97.2%);

Fair value of the investment properties portfolio : € 929,5M (31 December 2021: € 926M);

Increase of the indication of net result of core activities to € 4.80 - € 4.90 per share (previously € 4.70 - € 4.80).

