eXp Realty Celebrates 80,000 Real Estate Agents as Brokerage Continues Worldwide Expansion

Milestone Represents Continued Growth as Company Expects to Surpass 100,000 Agents in 2022

Glenn Sanford to Speak Today at Inman Connect New York on the Merits of Growth-Oriented, Accessible Leadership

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing global real estate brokerage and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it has exceeded 80,000 agents globally, representing an increase of 50% when compared to 53,379 agents in April 2021.

Also today, Glenn Sanford, Founder, CEO and Chairman of eXp World Holdings, will take the stage at Inman Connect New York to talk about the accessible leadership traits that underpinned eXp’s success as the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet.

“My vision when founding eXp was to create and continuously iterate our agent value proposition. This is realized through accessible and agile leadership to deliver on the needs of our brokers, agents and their customers,” said Sanford. “I’m proud that real estate agents are moving to eXp in greater numbers because they see the value of our cloud-based business model that champions community, inclusion and personal growth. By continuing on this growth trajectory in 2022, we expect to be 100,000 agents strong this year.”

In the first quarter of 2022, eXp Realty has been recognized by several top industry rankings for its growth, leadership and culture, proving that the eXp model is resonating with top-producing agents. In the T3 Sixty 2022 Real Estate Almanac report, eXp Realty ranked as the No. 1 growth leader in year-over-year sales volume, transaction sides and agent count. eXp Realty was also named No. 1 Independent, No. 1 Mover in Transactions, No. 1 Mover in 5-Year Sales Volume Percentage in the 2022 RealTrends 500 Report, as well as No. 3 among the Top 50 Brokerages for residential home sales in the U.S. in the 2022 RISMedia Power Broker Report.

Following are some of the recent teams and agents who have joined eXp Realty in the second half of 2021 and early 2022:

Sebastiano Formica and the Formica Group in San Antonio, Texas

Sebastiano Formica, leader of the Formica Group, and his team of eight agents joined eXp Realty in April 2022. In 2021, the team closed 193 transactions for $60 million.

Constance Carter, broker, founder and CEO of Catalyst Real Estate Professionals, and her team of 45 real estate agents joined eXp Realty in March 2022. In 2021, the team closed 235 transactions for $100 million.

Pasquale Cataldi, a co-founder of Altus Real Estate, one of the main players in the Italian luxury real estate market, joined eXp Realty in March 2022. In 2021, the team closed 160 transactions for $217 million.

Ibrahim Hussein, founder of Affinity Real Estate, and his team of 24 agents joined eXp Realty in March 2022. In 2021, the team closed 389 transactions for $222 million.

Jürgen Klarić, a real estate, business and human behavior influencer with more than 8 million followers, joined eXp Realty in March 2022. In 2017, he was recognized for selling 77 apartments in 20 hours.

Derrick Chan and his team of seven joined eXp Realty in January 2022. In 2021, the team closed 99 transactions for more than $52 million.

Jay D'Alessandro, team owner and Jin Yon, managing partner of Debbie Dogrul Associates, brought their 33-agent team to eXp Realty in January 2022. In 2021, the team closed 605 transactions for $388 million.

Richard Duggal, a top-ranked real estate agent and real estate coach, brought his team of 10 agents to eXp Realty in January 2022. In 2021, the team closed 142 transactions for $70 million.

Jeff Meyer and his team of six real estate agents joined eXp Realty in January 2022. In 2021, the team closed 113 transactions for over $48 million in sales.

Mike Nelson, founder of Integrity Home Group, and his team of 15 real estate agents joined eXp Realty in January 2022. In 2021, the team closed 187 transactions for $74 million.

Naydette Rodriguez, president of Nomad Property Management, and her team of six real estate agents joined eXp Realty in January 2022. She transferred to the real estate industry in 2020 after 20 years in corporate sales and closed 17 transactions for $1.5 million as a new real estate agent in 2021.

Alicia LeDoux, Elias Medina, Lucia Medina and Justin LeDoux and their team of 34 agents joined eXp Realty in December 2021. In 2021, the team closed 440 transactions for more than $130 million.



