Global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market to Surpass US$ 417.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to coherent market insights, the global zirconia based dental materials market is estimated to be valued at US$ 226.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and agreements to expand their product portfolio, which is expected to drive the global zirconia based dental materials market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2017, Nobel Biocare Services AG, a leading innovator of implant-based dental restorations, entered into a partnership agreement with Dentalpoint AG, a leader in ceramic dental implants, to add a zirconia implant solution to its portfolio. This partnership with Dentalpoint AG will add a new implant option to Nobel Biocare’s leading range of titanium dental implants.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global zirconia based dental materials market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period due to the increasing product launches by the key players in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Glidewell, a leading technological innovator in restorative dentistry, announced the launch of BruxZir Esthetic Solid Zirconia for dental crowns and bridges. BruxZir Esthetic Solid Zirconia exhibits natural vitality and enhanced shade consistency.

Among products, the zirconia dental disc segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global zirconia based dental materials market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing product launches by key players in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Dental Creations, Ltd., a company leading the dental industry with unique, innovative dental laboratory products, released Zir-Perfect, a high translucent CAD/CAM Zirconia Disc, which is said to be created for long-term stability, with high natural translucency, and excellent aesthetics.



On the basis of applications, the dental crowns segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global zirconia based dental materials market over the forecast period, owing to its increasing use. Dental crowns are caps that cover a tooth or a dental implant. Dentists often recommend crowns as a method to support weak, broken, or misshapen teeth. Crowns made of zirconia are becoming increasingly common due to their various advantages, such as strength, longevity, biocompatibility, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global zirconia based dental materials market include 3M, GC America Inc., Sagemax, HUGE, Zirkonzahn, Dentsply Sirona, Glidewell, Pritidenta GmbH, KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL INC., Aurident, Aidite Technology Co,.Ltd, Shenzhen Upcera Dental Co., ltd., DentalDirektindia.com, and Ivoclar Vivadent.

Market Segmentation:

Global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market, By Product: Zirconia Dental Disc Zirconia Dental Block

Global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market, By Application: Dental Crowns Dental Bridges Dental Implants Dental Dentures

Global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market, By End User:

Hospitals Dental Clinics Others



Global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



