Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market is Anticipated to Progress at a Substantial CAGR of 7.79% by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

The Dental Implants and Prosthesis market is witnessing positive growth owing to the growing burden of the geriatric population who are susceptible to developing various dental disorders, the rising prevalence of various dental diseases due to poor eating habits, lack of oral hygiene, and accidents that cause tooth loss across the globe. In addition, accumulative focus on developing technologically advanced devices in the product arena are some of the factors contributing to the Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market during the forecasted period.

Key Dental Implants and Prosthesis companies proactively working in the market include Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amsino International, Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Avanos Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, CONMED Corporation, CORPAK, Covidien PLC, ALCOR Scientific Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Vygon, Danone, Enteral Access Technologies Ltd., Medline Industries, LP, among others.

among others. As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market size was valued at USD 9.67 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 15.16 Billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at a during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach by 2026. On January 17, 2022, Renew, LLC and Western Dental & Orthodontics entered into a strategic partnership to make high-quality implant-supported removable anchored dentures surgical centers in California and Texas.

and entered into a strategic partnership to make high-quality implant-supported removable anchored dentures surgical centers in California and Texas. On January 17, 2022, Yomi , a robot-assisted surgical device developed by the healthcare start-up Neocis, gained FDA clearance for general dental implant procedures in 2016 and full-arch dental implant procedures in 2020. Since its development, Yomi has become increasingly popular, and its manufacturer has recently announced that clinicians have already placed over 10,000 dental implants using the dental robotic platform.

, a robot-assisted surgical device developed by the healthcare start-up Neocis, gained FDA clearance for general dental implant procedures in 2016 and full-arch dental implant procedures in 2020. Since its development, Yomi has become increasingly popular, and its manufacturer has recently announced that clinicians have already placed over 10,000 dental implants using the dental robotic platform. On June 08, 2021, Neoss announced the launch of NeossONE™. NeossONE™ is a solution unique to the Neoss® Implant System - one prosthetic platform, across three implant ranges, including ALL implant diameters and abutments.

Dental Implants and Prosthesis Overview

Dental Implants are artificial roots that look like a tooth or teeth. These substitutes for missing teeth are placed into the jaw to support restorations. Prosthesis involves the reconstruction of missing teeth with the use of crowns, bridges, implants, and dentures.

Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall Dental Implants and Prosthesis market during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the rising burden of the geriatric population in the region suffering from dental disorders, the rising prevalence of various dental diseases such as edentulism, and technologically advanced devices in the product arena will bolster the growth of the North America Dental Implants and Prosthesis market.

Furthermore, the presence of key manufacturers such as Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher Corporation), Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona, among others active in the production of Dental Implants and Prosthesis is anticipated to fuel the market in the region. Moreover, the occurrence of various strategic business activities in the region such as company collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, and approval, among others are also expected to propel the market for Dental Implants and Prosthesis in the region.

Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Dynamics

Owing to certain factors such as the growing burden of the geriatric population who are susceptible to developing various dental disorders, the rising prevalence of various dental diseases due to poor eating habits, lack of oral hygiene, and accidents that causes tooth loss across the globe are some of the factors likely to boost the Dental Implants and Prosthesis market. In addition, accumulative focus on developing technologically advanced devices in the product arena will contribute a lot to the Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market. Furthermore, Dental Implants and Prosthesis have become an important tool, as they are minimally invasive surgical procedures for dental and cosmetic applications, and the rising adoption of computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technologies for implants have led to producing simplified and accurate implants components, all the aforementioned factors are expected to augment the global market for Dental Implants and Prosthesis.

However, the high cost of the implants and some of the dental treatments which are not covered under health coverage is likely to impede the Dental Implants and Prosthesis market. Also, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial effect on the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market

Scope of the Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Material: Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants

Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants Market Segmentation By Design: Tapered Dental Implants, Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

Tapered Dental Implants, Parallel-Walled Dental Implants Market Segmentation By Types: Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Others

Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Others Market Segmentation By Prosthesis/Products: Dentures, Crown, Bridges, Veneer, Abutment, Inlays & Onlays

Dentures, Crown, Bridges, Veneer, Abutment, Inlays & Onlays Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others

Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market was valued at USD 9.67 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.79 % during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 15.16 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

