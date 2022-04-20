Swarmio Media to Webcast Live at iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference on April 21

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWARMIO MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. (CSE: SWRM), a Toronto-based technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, announces that CEO Vijai Karthigesu will present live at the iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference on April 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM Eastern. Mr. Karthigesu will also host 1x1 investor meetings throughout the event.

To access the webinar

DATE: April 21, 2022

TIME: 2:00 PM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3NOdb4q

REPLAY: An archived webcast will be available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Signed master collaboration agreement with TM Wholesale, the wholesale domestic and international business arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad to launch Swarmio’s Ember platform across the ASEAN region (revenue share agreement).

Launched its proprietary integrated ecommerce solution, Swarmio Store, providing gamers with a one-stop shop for in-game upgrades, digital accessories, and product merchandise from all major AAA game titles.

Secured US patent for its proprietary Latency-Optimized Edge Computing technology, Swarmio Matrix, which reduces lag for a smoother and more equal gaming experience for all gamers.

Launched Swarmio Pay, a fintech solution that incorporates an e-wallet, Direct Carrier Billing, credit card, and other payment gateways, allowing all gamers to purchase in-game content and merchandise without having to own a credit card or bank account.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio Media has engaged with several telcos that have deployed Ember to their customers, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio Media’s patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud (‘LEC’) technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy a smoother and more equal gaming experience.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

437-826-9900

investors@swarmio.media

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com