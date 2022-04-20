Quisitive Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Management Commentary

"The progress made in 2021 represents a strong blend of organic and inorganic growth, as we acquired three dynamic companies in the calendar year and made significant progress on LedgerPay commercialization," said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “On the cloud solutions side of the business, we saw strong organic growth of 19% including cross selling and services synergies with the Mazik acquisition. In conjunction with the strong organic growth rate we’ve achieved, we are also experiencing early success in the integration of Catapult Systems technical expertise and managed services into our customer base. We look forward to calendar year 2022 where Catapult will be operating as part of the Quisitive Cloud Solutions business for the full year.

"With the recent milestone achievement of Mastercard certification, we are progressing to onboard our first pilot customers to our innovative LedgerPay solution in Q2. The Quisitive Merchant Services business enabled by the BankCard acquisition continues to see strong growth with processing volume of $3.8 billion in 2021. With our dual expansion strategy fueled by the growing industry tailwinds, we are poised for growth in our effort to further augment our footprint and capture meaningful market share within the cloud and payments ecosystems.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

The Company’s audited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for three months and full year ended December 31, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis can be found on the Company’s website and on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All figures are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Revenue increased 155% to $33.3 million compared to $13.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Gross profit increased 141% to $13.1 million compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 105% to $4.5 million compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Global Payments Solutions revenue was up 770% to $10.3 million compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $13.5 million in cash, an increase of $2.5 million from December 31, 2020.



Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year 2021 increased 94% to $96.7 million compared to $49.8 million in 2020.

Gross profit increased 81% to $36.5 million compared to $20.2 million in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 78% to $14.7 million compared to $8.1 million in 2020.

Global Payments Solutions revenue was up 662% to $26.7 million compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021 Operational Highlights

Events Subsequent to Year ended December 31, 2021

Graduated to the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”)

Appointed Jana Schmidt to the newly created position of President of Global Payment Solutions

Appointed Scott Meriwether as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Received Mastercard certification to process credit and debit payments through its LedgerPay platform

Executed a bank sponsorship agreement with Peoples Trust Company, which will allow LedgerPay to process payments in Canada

Announced it has earned a spot on the Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list; an annual editorial benchmark that identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada

The following table summarizes results for the fourth quarter and full years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 33,295 $ 13,073 $ 96,678 $ 49,764 Cost of Revenue 20,221 7,649 60,161 29,570 Gross Margin 13,074 5,424 36,517 20,194 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing expense 2,209 942 6,362 4,227 General and administrative 6,344 2,182 15,683 7,569 Development 96 97 614 275 Share-based compensation 596 173 1,247 720 Interest expense 142 442 3,437 3,502 Grant Income - (34 ) - (91 ) Amortization 3,750 1,022 10,881 4,098 Earn-out settlement loss 6,180 736 7,261 1,176 Acquisition Related Compensation 1,069 - 1,575 - US payroll protection loan forgiveness - (1,247 ) (1,683 ) (1,247 ) Depreciation 522 178 1,563 740 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 754 (1,056 ) 1,041 (507 ) Acquisition-related, transaction and other expenses 1,085 348 6,178 1,328 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,369 - 1,369 - Change in fair value of derivative liability - - - 8,430 Loss Before Income Taxes (11,042 ) 1,641 (19,011 ) (10,026 ) Income tax expense — current 118 211 1,548 983 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (2,271 ) (567 ) (3,756 ) (1,101 ) Net Loss for the Period $ (8,889 ) $ 1,997 $ (16,803 ) $ (9,908 )

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

Financial Measures and Adjusted EBITDA

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles) is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring our operational results.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes), changes in fair value of derivatives, transaction and acquisition-related expenses, US payroll protection plan loan forgiveness, earn-out settlement losses and non-recurring development costs associated with obtaining bank sponsorship and operational certifications required to complete Ledger Pay. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Quisitive' ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with IFRS or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. As these acquisition-related expenses charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

