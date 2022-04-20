Brandywine Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Results

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



Management Comments

“We continue to experience increased levels of physical occupancy and traffic as tenants focus on higher quality, well amenitized buildings,” stated Gerard H. Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer for Brandywine Realty Trust. “During the first quarter, we made excellent progress on our 2022 business plan. At the midpoint of our range, we have achieved 84% of our speculative revenue target and, for the quarter, experienced mark-to-market rents increase 20.4% and 12.9% on an accrual and cash basis, respectively. From a development standpoint our 405 Colorado project in Austin, Texas is now over 80% leased and our development projects continue to see increasing tenant activity. Turning to capital markets, we are excited to acquire a 20% interest in Cira Square with two high quality partners and control an 863,000 square foot property in University City. We funded our portion of the acquisition through the sale of a vacant land parcel located in Washington, DC. Our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong during the quarter and we continue to make excellent progress on our life science development initiatives.”

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Financial Results

Net income allocated to common shareholders; $5.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Funds from Operations (FFO); $60.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Portfolio Results

Core Portfolio: 89.4% occupied and 92.4% leased.

New and renewal leases signed: 428,000 square feet.

Rental rate mark-to-market: Increased 20.4% on an accrual basis and 12.9% on a cash basis.

Same store net operating income: 0.8% on an accrual basis and 2.9% on a cash basis.

Transaction Activity

Joint Venture Activity

On March 17, 2022, we formed a joint venture with two institutional investors for the purpose of acquiring Cira Square for $383.0 million. Cira Square is an 863,000 square foot office property located at 2970 Market Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is 100% leased to a single tenant through August 2030. Our initial contribution was $28.6 million and we own a 20% common equity interest. At closing, the joint venture secured a $257.7 million mortgage loan. Brandywine will provide management and construction management services to the joint venture.



Disposition Activity

As previously announced, on January 20, 2022, we completed the sale two adjacent land parcels known as Gateway G & H in Richmond, Virginia for a gross sales price of $1.6 million. We received net cash proceeds of $1.4 million and recorded a gain on sale of $0.9 million during the first quarter of 2022.

On April 14, 2022, we completed the sale of a land parcel located at 25 M Street in Washington, DC for a gross sales price of $29.7 million. We received net cash proceeds of $28.6 million and recorded a gain on sale of $3.4 million during the second quarter of 2022.

Finance Activity

We had $156.0 million outstanding on our $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2022.

We had $39.3 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand as of March 31, 2022.

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Net income allocated to common shares totaled $5.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net income allocated to common shares of $6.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

FFO available to common shares and units in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $60.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, versus $60.2 million or $0.35 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. Our first quarter 2022 payout ratio ($0.19 common share distribution / $0.35 FFO per diluted share) was 54.3%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the first quarter of 2022, our Net Operating Income (NOI) excluding termination revenues and other income items increased 0.8% on an accrual basis and 2.9% on a cash basis for our 76 same store properties, which were 89.3% and 90.3% occupied on March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

We leased approximately 428,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 494,000 square feet during the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter occupancy activity includes 382,000 square feet of renewals, 77,000 square feet of new leases and 35,000 square feet of tenant expansions. We executed on an additional 389,000 square feet of new leases scheduled to commence subsequent to March 31, 2022. We achieved a 56% tenant retention ratio in our core portfolio with negative absorption of (252,000) square feet during the first quarter of 2022, however, we have relet 144,000 square feet, or 57%, of the negative absorption at an 11% cash mark-to-market with occupancies to occur later this year. First quarter rental rate growth increased 20.4% as our renewal rental rates increased 21.3% and our new lease/expansion rental rates increased 7.3%, all on an accrual basis.

At March 31, 2022, our core portfolio of 77 properties comprising 13.0 million square feet was 89.4% occupied and, as of April 19, 2022, we are now 92.4% leased (reflecting new leases commencing after March 31, 2022).

Distributions

On February 23, 2022, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share and OP Unit that was paid on April 20, 2022 to holders of record on April 6, 2022.

2022 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are maintaining our 2022 earnings per share guidance of $0.17 - $0.25 per diluted share and maintaining our 2022 FFO guidance of $1.37 - $1.45 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2022 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2022 Range Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.17 to $0.25 Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization 1.20 1.20 FFO per diluted share $1.37 to $1.45

Our 2022 FFO key assumptions include:

Speculative Revenue Target: $34.0 - $36.0 million, as of April 19, 2022, $29.4 million achieved from a leasing plan of 2.0 million square feet, 1.4 million square feet achieved;

Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 91-93%;

Year-end Core Leased Range: 92-94%;

Tenant Retention Rate Range: 58-60%;

Rental Rate Growth (accrual): 16-18%;

Rental Rate Growth (cash): 8-10%;

Same Store (accrual) NOI Range: 0-2%;

Same Store (cash) NOI Range: 0-2%: Timing of occupancy and free rent on 200,000 square feet in Philadelphia CBD would equate to an increase in our range by approximately 3.0%;

Property Acquisition Activity: None;

Property Sales Activity: None;

Joint Venture Activity: Acquired a 20% common equity interest in 2970 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA;

Development Starts: Three starts;

Financing Activity: Refinance our $600 million unsecured line of credit and our $250 million term loan;

Share Buyback Activity: None;

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 174.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Real estate investments: Operating properties $ 3,517,995 $ 3,472,602 Accumulated depreciation (980,860 ) (957,450 ) Right of use asset - operating leases, net 20,150 20,313 Operating real estate investments, net 2,557,285 2,535,465 Construction-in-progress 283,323 277,237 Land held for development 94,411 114,604 Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net 27,762 27,762 Total real estate investments, net 2,962,781 2,955,068 Assets held for sale, net 25,205 562 Cash and cash equivalents 39,306 27,463 Accounts receivable 14,214 11,875 Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $4,081 and $4,133 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 170,275 167,210 Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures 461,389 435,506 Deferred costs, net 87,652 86,862 Intangible assets, net 25,580 28,556 Other assets 148,493 133,094 Total assets $ 3,934,895 $ 3,846,196 LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY Unsecured credit facility $ 156,000 $ 23,000 Unsecured term loan, net 249,738 249,608 Unsecured senior notes, net 1,580,845 1,580,978 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 130,073 150,151 Distributions payable 32,814 32,765 Deferred income, gains and rent 24,758 23,849 Intangible liabilities, net 12,085 12,981 Lease liability - operating leases 23,014 22,962 Other liabilities 49,705 48,683 Total liabilities $ 2,259,032 $ 2,144,977 Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity: Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 171,383,912 and 171,126,257 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,714 1,712 Additional paid-in-capital 3,147,231 3,146,786 Deferred compensation payable in common shares 19,386 18,491 Common shares in grantor trust, 1,185,541 and 1,169,703 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (19,386 ) (18,491 ) Cumulative earnings 1,128,465 1,122,372 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,920 (2,020 ) Cumulative distributions (2,611,294 ) (2,578,583 ) Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity 1,668,036 1,690,267 Noncontrolling interests 7,827 10,952 Total beneficiaries' equity $ 1,675,863 $ 1,701,219 Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity $ 3,934,895 $ 3,846,196

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Rents $ 115,901 $ 113,484 Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing 5,108 6,651 Other 6,496 634 Total revenue 127,505 120,769 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 31,548 28,935 Real estate taxes 13,813 14,761 Third party management expenses 2,557 2,978 Depreciation and amortization 43,782 40,343 General and administrative expenses 10,000 6,584 Total operating expenses 101,700 93,601 Gain on sale of real estate Net gain on disposition of real estate — 74 Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate 897 1,993 Total gain on sale of real estate 897 2,067 Operating income 26,702 29,235 Other income (expense): Interest and investment income 440 1,674 Interest expense (15,742 ) (16,293 ) Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (709 ) (709 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures (4,563 ) (6,924 ) Net income before income taxes 6,128 6,983 Income tax provision (27 ) (19 ) Net income 6,101 6,964 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8 ) (43 ) Net income attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust 6,093 6,921 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders (148 ) (146 ) Net income attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust $ 5,945 $ 6,775 PER SHARE DATA Basic income per Common Share $ 0.03 $ 0.04 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 171,294,949 170,624,741 Diluted income per Common Share $ 0.03 $ 0.04 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 172,888,994 171,636,120

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,945 $ 6,775 Add (deduct): Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units 10 44 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders 148 146 Net gain on disposition of real estate — (74 ) Depreciation and amortization: Real property 36,162 31,534 Leasing costs including acquired intangibles 6,994 8,280 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 11,295 13,731 Partners’ share of consolidated real estate ventures (5 ) (5 ) Funds from operations $ 60,549 $ 60,431 Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders (238 ) (213 ) Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO) $ 60,311 $ 60,218 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Weighted-average shares/units outstanding - fully diluted 173,521,633 172,617,754 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share) 54.3 % 54.3 %

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 1st QUARTER

(unaudited and in thousands)



Of the 81 properties owned by the Company as of March 31, 2022, a total of 76 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.9 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. As of March 31, 2022, one property was recently completed/acquired, and four properties were in development/redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 89.9% and 90.4% during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Rents $ 110,846 $ 110,989 Other 304 213 Total revenue 111,150 111,202 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 28,896 28,084 Real estate taxes 13,164 13,102 Net operating income $ 69,090 $ 70,016 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year (1.3) % Net operating income, excluding other items $ 68,328 $ 67,770 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 0.8 % Net operating income $ 69,090 $ 70,016 Straight line rents & other (2,831 ) (4,179 ) Above/below market rent amortization (875 ) (1,351 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 188 193 Non-cash ground rent expense 204 208 Cash - Net operating income $ 65,776 $ 64,887 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 1.4 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 64,325 $ 62,502 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 2.9 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income: $ 6,101 $ 6,964 Add/(deduct): Interest income (440 ) (1,674 ) Interest expense 15,742 16,293 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 709 709 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 4,563 6,924 Net gain on disposition of real estate — (74 ) Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate (897 ) (1,993 ) Depreciation and amortization 43,782 40,343 General & administrative expenses 10,000 6,584 Income tax provision 27 19 Consolidated net operating income 79,587 74,095 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (10,497 ) (4,079 ) Same store net operating income $ 69,090 $ 70,016



