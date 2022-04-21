Planhat, the Next-Generation Customer Platform, Raises $50 Million Series A

Stockholm / Los Angeles, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planhat, the next-generation customer platform, has raised $50 million in Series A funding led by Sprints Capital. Bootstrapped to over 100 employees, this is the first-ever funding for Planhat.

Blending powerful enterprise architecture with flexible design, Planhat’s customer platform is built to solve the complex and data-intensive challenges of customer management in a recurring world.

“In the recurring economy there are new challenges facing companies that traditional CRMs were not built to solve,” said Planhat CEO and co-founder, Kaveh Rostampor. “We see a way to center your business around your customers, recognizing that the customer journey may begin with freemium, a direct sale or a hybrid, might last forever and will likely go through a range of growth cycles, each designed to maximize customer lifetime value and customer value realization.”

Today over 300 market-leading companies such as Rubrik, Redis, Consensys, and Softcat manage millions of customers in Planhat, as they put their customers first and focus on long-term customer success and growth.

Rubrik CCO Giri Iyer said, “We are building Rubrik around our customers. To do that we needed technology powerful enough to handle the vast amounts of data we process, flexible enough to adapt to our use cases, and intuitive enough for broad adoption. We found that in Planhat”.

Learn more about Planhat’s vision and story at www.planhat.com/aboutus.

About Planhat

Planhat is a next-generation customer platform helping companies manage long-term relationships with their customers. Users across all departments use Planhat to take action on customer data, and build flexible processes to maximize customer lifetime value. Founded as a remote-first company in 2015, Planhat has hubs in Stockholm, London, Los Angeles, and New York.

About Sprints Capital

Sprints Capital is a London-based, independent growth equity firm that invests in technology-enabled companies with proven business models, strong and durable market positions and excellent teams. Over the last two decades, the team behind Sprints Capital has invested over €2bn in more than 60 businesses, many of which have grown to become some of the largest tech-enabled companies in Europe and beyond. Category leading companies that the team has backed are marketplaces like Hemnet, Avito and Blocket as well as Saas companies such as Intercom, Teamtailor and Affinity. For more information on Sprints Capital, please visit the website: www.sprintscap.com.



