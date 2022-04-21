Capital increase at conversion of bonds to shares

English Danish

As informed in company announcement no. 9/2016 of 7 July 2016 and company announcement no. 20/2017 of 13 December 2017, the company issued convertible bonds for 32,250,000 DKK and 72,250,000 DKK, respectively.



Bond owners representing a total of 18,165,254.24 DKK have chosen to convert their bonds to FirstFarms shares with effect from 27 April 2022. The shares are issued at price 45.97 and 57.25, respectively, in accordance with the bonds, corresponding to totally 319,435 shares.

Thus, a capital increase of 3,194,350 DKK is carried out, corresponding to 319,435 shares of 10 DKK and the company’s new share capital will hereafter be 81,803,880 DKK.

