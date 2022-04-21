English Swedish French German Italian Dutch

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at LogiMAT 2022,

Hall 8/Booth A15, 31 May-2 June 2022, Stuttgart, Germany

Caption: JLT customer Fresh values the fixed-mount JLT6012™ forklift computers for their ability to withstand even the roughest warehouse floor conditions so that operations can keep running smoothly.

JLT Mobile Computers strengthens brand presence at LogiMAT 2022 with showcase of ultra-reliable forklift computers for Windows and Android

One-stop-shop provider of rugged Android and Windows fixed-mount and portable computers, software, accessories, and services embraces live return of Germany’s landmark logistics event as an opportunity to make its mark under its own logo.

Växjö, Sweden, 21 April 2022 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, welcomes the live return of LogiMAT 2022 by strengthening its brand presence at Germany’s key logistics show. For the first time, JLT will be presenting its extensive portfolio of high-end vehicle-mount and portable Android and Windows computers, software, accessories, and services under its own JLT logo (Hall 8/Booth A15). As with previous years, JLT’s products will also be on display at the stand of its local partner ecovium (Hall 8/Booth D61).

Symbolic of JLT’s rapid recovery from the Covid pandemic, the expanded LogiMAT presence underlines the company’s aim to continue its growth path by strengthening its sales, partner and customer support channels across the important and quality-driven central European market.

“I think I speak for the entire industry when I say how great it is to see LogiMAT return as a live event this year,” says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers Group. “The show has long been a significant date on JLT’s annual events calendar and an important platform to present our rugged devices to the industry through our regional partner network. I am immensely proud that this year we are taking our engagement to the next level with a direct JLT presence to showcase our high-quality product and service offering that makes a perfect fit for this quality-conscious market.”

Committed to excellence in everything it does, JLT develops and manufactures rugged mobile computers to the highest quality standards in its Swedish facilities. The company applies the same quality principles to its growing network of carefully selected and thoroughly evaluated local sales partners. As a one-stop-shop rugged IT solutions provider with 25+ years of experience in supporting device deployment and lifecycle management, JLT addresses the full breadth of logistics customers’ needs while continuing to focus on its unique specialty: Fixed-mount forklift computers that ensure ultimate reliability and durability in the harshest logistics environments.

An example of JLT’s fully rugged forklift PCs, and a highlight at the LogiMAT booth (A15, Hall 8), is the acclaimed JLT6012™ Series of vehicle-mount logistics computers. Besides the popular Windows version (JLT6012™), the Series now also comprises the well-received new Android 10 based JLT6012A™ terminal (see professional review), which addresses the rapidly increasing demand for the Android operating system in material handling, logistics and supply chain operations. Equipped with unparalleled functionality, the JLT6012 Series presents a flexible platform for developing innovative hardware, software and services for the needs of today and tomorrow. Processing and wireless connectivity performance are outstanding, maintenance costs minimal, wear and tear prone components easily serviced, and the growing number of software features, many of which are developed in-house by JLT’s dedicated software branch, can be upgraded remotely.

What is more, despite their industrial-grade ruggedness, the JLT6012 forklift computers come in a modern look and feel, with a user-friendly interface that meets the aesthetic expectations of today’s workforce. For larger business cases, the Series can also be customized for specific operational requirements following thorough on-site evaluation.

Customers across Europe – from Nordic ventilation system supplier Fresh to global steel company SSAB – value the unique ruggedness of the JLT6012 series to sustain reliable operation in less-than-optimal conditions.

“At SSAB we pride ourselves in our commitment to not only performance but also sustainability,” says Klas Lundåsen, IT Technician at SSAB Common IT Service. “That goes for our specialized products and services, and it also goes for third party products we use in our organization. Our relationship with JLT started in 2003 and their products have been up and running with an almost non-existent failure rate ever since then. The latest addition JLT6012 computers fit right in; they’re built to last.”

To learn more about JLT and why customers all over the world rely on our rugged hardware, software and services, visit www.jltmobile.com, or go here to book a meeting with Danny Dierckx, European Channel & Solution Director, at the JLT booth A15 in Hall 8 during LogiMAT 2022 in Stuttgart.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support, and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

