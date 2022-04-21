Expanse Studios Closes Another Successful ICE Gaming Chapter

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios once again participated in the ICE London 2022, where it drew the attention and partnership agreements with some key casino operators, players, and industry experts - both with the original design and the attractive gaming solutions and options.



There are several reasons for that.

First, it is a constant expansion of 40+ games portfolio in HTML technology, both in saturated and emerging markets, Wild Icy Fruits, Circus Fever Deluxe, and Titan Roulette are already dominating the list, accompanied by free spins and progressive jackpot features, that immediately stood out ICE London 2022 visitor favorites.

It is followed by a constantly growing B2B network, highlighted by the latest integration with the industry’s most prominent casino aggregators – Blue Ocean and EveryMatrix, thus integrating its games portfolio and further extending the reach of its games throughout multiple markets. Expanse Studios is already part of the global slot elite and its products are constantly recognized by top market players.

Another reason is that Expanse combines old-school motives with cutting-edge design, accompanied by excellent soundtracks and superb animations. Advanced and fully customizable promo tools such as Free Spins, Multi-level, Adjustable Progressive Jackpots, and Tournaments add to this provider’s global prominence.

Expanse continues satisfying the needs of a constantly growing customer base with well-designed, innovative, and user-friendly games.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

press@expanse.studio