The conciliator submitted settlement proposals to solve the entire labour dispute between UPM and the Paperworkers’ Union

English Finnish

(UPM, Helsinki, 21 April 2022 at 14:00 EEST) – Conciliator Leo Suomaa has submitted settlement proposals to five businesses in collective bargaining between UPM's businesses and the Paperworkers’ Union. The conciliator has asked the parties to state their position on the proposals on April 22, 2022, at 16:00 EEST. The proposals are to be approved or rejected as a whole.



The conciliator now submitted a proposal also for UPM Communication Papers in addition to UPM Pulp, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Raflatac and UPM Biofuels.

”I hope that the conciliation proposals now given will lead to agreements and we get to start the mills. Prolonging the strike further would not be in anyone's interest,” says Riitta Savonlahti, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at UPM.

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils