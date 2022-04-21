Crosschq Announces New Solution Designed to Help Companies and Laid-off Workers During Workforce Optimization Challenges

DANVILLE, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ that is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today the launch of Crosschq Assist. The latest module in the company’s comprehensive platform is uniquely capable of supporting employees who have been laid-off in a manner that maintains brand loyalty through challenging organizational situations.

"Many companies focus exclusively on recruiting new talent into the organization. Yet, as companies react to changing market conditions, it is critical they have the right tools to deal with layoffs in a caring way that enables workers to find new opportunities, quickly,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “As we looked across the industry, we thought it was important to take a leadership role in helping ease the pain for both talent and the people leaders that are faced with these challenges."

Crosschq Assist equips corporate recruiters in two key ways. First, it provides talent acquisition leaders with an out-of-the-box solution that can be offered to laid-off employees to help them find their next great job. It also gives recruiters from more than 1,500 other companies immediate access to the talent pool of candidates who are new to the job market and actively looking for their next role. Likewise, Crosschq Assist gives unemployed talent a seamless experience of opting in so they may be automatically matched via searches conducted by hiring teams.

Helping individuals and organizations is a hallmark of Crosschq’s culture. The company consistently steps up to address talent acquisition and talent management challenges, in response to customer feedback and dynamic market conditions.

“This was an awesome program and helped us immensely through a really challenging time for our organization,” said Crosschq customer Pete Lawson, Hyper-Growth Talent Acquisition Leader at GoPuff. “With Crosschq Assist, I feel like I have that ‘next step’ to offer to an impacted employee, that will help them quickly find their next role at a great company. This is an innovative solution that provides a path forward when it’s most needed. I can’t believe no one has thought of this earlier.”

Crosschq Assist is now available to any company faced with the uncertainty of a layoff and can be activated in as little as 48 hours. To learn more about Crosschq Assist or to request a demo, please visit https://www.crosschq.com/product/assist .

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company’s AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, HubSpot, Glassdoor, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4da674a-bbd3-406b-9744-687c035900eb

