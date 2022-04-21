Xos, Inc. Names Jessica Ramirez as Vice President of Human Resources

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced Jessica Ramirez has joined the company as Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Ramirez will lead the human resources department and be responsible for standardizing and scaling the company’s people processes. Ms. Ramirez will report to Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dakota Semler.



“I am thrilled to be joining Xos during an exciting and transformative time of the company,” said Ms. Ramirez. “The diverse backgrounds and experiences of the talented people at Xos are truly what sets us apart from the rest—it’s our competitive advantage. We are only going to grow over the coming months and years and I’m excited to be part of that growth. The future is bright at Xos.”

Ms. Ramirez has over 15 years of human resources experience spanning companies within distribution, ecommerce, and manufacturing. Prior to Xos, Ms. Ramirez led HR at Whiplash, a 3 PL company that was acquired by Ryder shortly before her departure. Before that, she led HR at Royal Truck Body, a body manufacturer for commercial and passenger vehicles.

“Jessica brings a wealth of human resources experience and expertise to Xos and is a fantastic addition to the team,” said Dakota Semler, CEO of Xos. “Under her leadership, we look forward to strengthening our HR processes, continuing to bring on the best and brightest talent, and growing our employee development and leadership training offerings.”

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-effective on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

