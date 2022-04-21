Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Announces Establishment of New Research and Development Facility for Advancement of Engineered Cellular Medicines

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have on the immune system for treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced the establishment of a new corporate and research and development facility at The Boardwalk at Science Center Drive in San Diego, California to support translational R&D for cell therapies and genetic medicines.



“The opening of our state-of-the-art, 5,200 square foot facility represents a significant achievement for Brooklyn as we look to expand upon our research and development efforts over the next two years,” said Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., Brooklyn’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “This new facility is part of a greater research campus that enables us to work within the heart of the San Diego biotech and biomedical research community. We are eager to leverage this space to conduct translational and IND-enabling research across engineered cell therapies and in vivo genetic medicines, reaffirming our commitment to developing treatments for patients with cancer and monogenic diseases.

Continued Dr. Federoff, “A critical part of advancing Brooklyn’s trajectory is to grow our team of talented scientific professionals. In our new R&D Center, we are working to build out a team of translational R&D scientists with significant research expertise in various areas of stem cells, cell engineering, synthetic mRNA, nanoparticles, immunology, drug screening, preclinical models and imaging. Furthermore, we are excited to welcome to the team several scientists from renowned pharmaceutical companies and universities, including some with more than 12 years of pluripotent stem cell research experience across many target cell types including iMSC, who will offer invaluable perspective.”

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

Brooklyn has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications including acute respiratory distress syndrome, solid tumor indications, as well as in vivo gene-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases. For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

