Beachhead Solutions’ BeachheadSecure for MSPs® Platform Satisfies 76% of NIST Cybersecurity Framework Compliance Requirements

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that the BeachheadSecure for MSPs® platform has been objectively assessed to fully or partially satisfy 76% of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (69 out of NIST’s 90 subcategories). While businesses are advised to utilize BeachheadSecure as one component of a holistic security technology stack, Beachhead’s cloud-based solution is now proven to offer a decisive head start toward achieving complete NIST compliance – becoming an even more essential component of an MSP and MSSP security offering.



MSP clients operate under the purview of increasingly strict regulatory compliance requirements, including industry-based frameworks like HIPAA and FINRA, and far-reaching governmental controls like GDPR. The U.S. government’s NIST Cybersecurity Framework offers a particularly powerful and advisable set of comprehensive general-purpose cybersecurity best practices for these businesses to adopt – and for MSPs to deliver. Regulated businesses must protect systems and data in close adherence to requirements, and be ready to complete robust security questionnaires to win business and demonstrate compliance when audits occur.

Many MSP clients are not sure where to turn for this expertise, presenting a terrific opportunity for MSPs to demonstrate their knowledge and solution set. As part of their cybersecurity stack, BeachheadSecure for MSPs gives partners a leg up on addressing most requirements outlined in the framework. For any business that seeks NIST-quality data security protections, BeachheadSecure for MSPs immediately fulfills all NIST requirements around endpoint security, including PCs, Macs, laptops, tablets, and USB storage devices. BeachheadSecure for MSPs delivers complete data encryption capabilities essential to cybersecurity, along with advanced automatic access controls that flexibly safeguard systems and data without impacting employee productivity. In particular, BeachheadSecure’s RiskResponder® offers powerful automated custom responses for addressing potential security events, including invalid logins, failed network check-ins, security software tampering, geofence perimeter violations, and network-borne attacks.

The NIST Cybersecurity Framework’s 90 subcategories detail and define a business’s required capabilities to identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover from threats. With BeachheadSecure for MSPs working for their clients, Beachhead partners can immediately cover:

77% (30 of 39) of NIST “Protect” requirements

76% (13 of 17) of NIST “Detect” requirements

88% (14 of 16) of NIST “Respond” requirements



“NIST is fast becoming the de-facto security standard, even for organizations who aren’t necessarily under its direct purview,” said Cam Roberson, Vice President of Sales & Channel Development, Beachhead Solutions. “We’re proud that BeachheadSecure for MSPs meets 76% of NIST Framework requirements – that’s a tremendous leg up for MSPs and MSSPs to achieve complete NIST-complaint practices for their clients. MSPs should utilize BeachheadSecure as part of a holistic security technology stack that also includes network security protections, data backups, prudent policies and processes, and a robust employee security training regimen.”

“As a vendor doing business with both utility and government agencies, contracts are tied to increasingly-detailed infosecurity questionnaires about our security posture and how we can proactively address various threat vectors”, said David Weisong, CIO, Energy Solutions. “Beachhead enables us to instantly check many of those boxes. The platform is an integral part of our security plan and its comprehensive security stack helps us maintain and grow our business.”

