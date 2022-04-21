Navitas Semiconductor CEO is Plenary Speaker at 2022 International Conference on Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs), has announced that Gene Sheridan, the company’s CEO and co-founder, will be a plenary speaker at this year’s International Conference on Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (CS MANTECH).

Taking place in Monterey, California from May 9 – 12, the 36th CS MANTECH event brings together around 450 participants from different sectors of the semiconductor supply chain and comprises technical papers, talks, workshops, ‘fireside chats’ and manufacturer exhibits.

Gene Sheridan will deliver his in-person plenary presentation, entitled ‘GaN’s expected Impact on the Power Electronics Industry to Electrify Our World’ at 9.15am PDT on May 10th. The presentation will look at how wide-bandgap (WBG) technologies are set to displace a significant portion of silicon power devices over the next decade and consider the significant market opportunities, challenges, and impacts for GaN to participate in and accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to electrical energy.

“It is a great honor to be invited to deliver a plenary talk at CS MANTECH,” said Gene. “The event is the perfect opportunity to highlight how next-generation WBG power technologies, such as GaN and Silicon Carbide (SiC), will play an essential role across all major segments to significantly improve energy efficiency, reduce global CO 2 emissions, and achieve our global environmental sustainability goals to ‘Electrify our World™’”.

Martin Kuball, the 2022 CS MANTECH Technical Program Chairman, adds: “Members of the compound semiconductor manufacturing community are increasingly working with next-generation, wide bandgap materials and are keen to find out more about the role of GaN in the ecosystem. This presentation will give the community insight into the opportunities that lie ahead for widespread GaN adoption.”

Navitas’ GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast, and efficient performance. The latest generation of GaNFast ICs with GaNSense™ technology integrates critical, real-time, autonomous sensing and protection circuits which further improves Navitas’ industry-leading reliability and robustness.

Due to advanced-material performance and Navitas’ proprietary AllGaN™ process design kit, GaN power ICs are much smaller than silicon chips, and have 4x-10x lower CO2 footprint to manufacture and ship. Additionally, due to their superior level of performance, higher system efficiencies can be achieved to significantly reduce wasted electrical energy and CO 2 emissions. In datacenters, GaN has the potential to save over 10 million tons of CO 2 /year through increased efficiency. For electric vehicles (EV), it is estimated that an upgrade from silicon to GaN in on-board chargers (OBCs), DC-DC converters and traction drive inverters, could accelerate the worldwide transition from internal combustion engines to EVs by 3 years, and reduce total road-sector emissions by 20% per year.

With over 40 million devices shipped and no GaN-related field failures, Navitas GaN is proven in the high-end fast charger market. This technology is now available with a 20-year warranty - a critical accelerator for GaN’s adoption in data center, industrial automation, solar and EV markets.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 140 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

About CS MANTECH

CSMANTECH is a not-for-profit organization whose focus is to provide a forum for members of the compound semiconductor community to exchange and discuss new ideas to better serve the public in general. This is accomplished through an annual international conference on Compound Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. The conference is comprised of technical papers, talks, workshops, and manufacturer exhibits and is open to anyone who is interested in the latest advances in compound semiconductor manufacturing and device technology.

