Rigetti Computing to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 16, 2022

BERKELEY, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, announced today that it will release first quarter 2022 results on Monday, May 16, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide an update on its business operations at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.



Dial-in information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

Call Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Call Dial-ins: (855) 688-2813 (US/Canada), (470) 495-9425 (International)

Conference ID: 2668672

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kiuvfobw

Investors also can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Events" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the call for one year.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 160 people with offices in the United States, U.K., and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

Contact

Lauren Rugani

Rigetti Computing

press@rigetti.com

Polly Pearson

Investor Relations

RGTI@investorrelations.com



