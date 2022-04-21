SONORO GOLD REPORTS HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS AT CERRO CALICHE INCLUDING 10.67 METERS OF 9.02 GRAMS OF GOLD PER TONNE

VANCOUVER, Canada, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from an additional 15 drill holes completed as part of a drilling campaign currently underway at its Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. As previously announced, the objective of the program is to increase the estimated size and grade of the project’s oxide gold mineralization as well as to potentially extend the estimated life of the proposed heap leach mining operation as outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) filed in October 2021.



These latest results include drilling conducted at El Colorado and Guadalupe gold mineralized zones in the southwest of the concession’s mineralized zones where multiple high-grade gold intercepts were previously reported within larger intervals of higher-grade gold mineralization, as well as at El Bellotoso gold mineralized zone in the northeast region.

Highlights are as follows:

SCR-289 intercepted 7.62m averaging 0.562 g/t Au; including 1.52m averaging 1.385 g/t Au

SCR-292 intercepted 3.04m averaging 1.765 g/t Au; including 1.52m averaging 3.370 g/t Au

SCR-293 intercepted 12.19m averaging 0.874 g/t Au; including 1.52m averaging 3.62 g/t Au;





and 6.10m averaging 0.922 g/t Au; including 1.53m averaging 2.22 g/t Au;

and 7.62m averaging 2.262 g/t Au; including 1.53m averaging 10.25 g/t Au

SCR-295 intercepted 1.52m averaging 1.455 g/t Au; and 1.53m averaging 6.00 g/t Au

SCR-296 intercepted 7.62m averaging 0.673 g/t Au; including 1.53m averaging 1.835 g/t Au;

and 6.10m averaging 0.422 g/t Au; including 1.52m averaging 1.00 g/t Au

SCR-298 intercepted 3.05m averaging 0.884 g/t Au; including 1.53m averaging 1.455 g/t Au

SCR-299 intercepted 10.67m averaging 9.018 g/t Au; including 6.10m averaging 15.558 g/t Au

SCR-301 intercepted 10.67m averaging 0.497 g/t Au; including 1.52m averaging 1.795 g/t Au





Mel Herdrick, Sonoro’s VP Exploration noted, “With the discovery of multiple prospective high-grade ore-shoots identified by drilling at El Colorado, we are developing an understanding of the permissible extent and trend of these potential ore-shoots that may have up to seven additional repetitions in the footwall of the Guadalupe vein zone extending up to 700 meters to the northwest of El Colorado. These high-grade ore-shoots may add significantly to the existing resource. The process of defining these zones also allows us to refine our understanding of the structural geology and, consequently, identify additional areas for possible material resource expansion and a recalculation of the existing resource.”

Kenneth MacLeod, Sonoro’s CEO and President commented, “We continue to be very pleased with the results from our Phase IV drilling program which is expected to be completed by early May with the remaining results expected at the end of May. While we move forward with the development of the proposed mining operations, we will now begin assessing the potential economic impact of the new geological data on the project.”

John Darch, Sonoro's Chairman commented, "We are very encouraged with the latest drilling results. The extension of several gold mineralized zones as well as the multiple deeper higher-grade intercepts suggests the drilling program may meet its objective of increasing the size and grade of the resource and therefore potentially extend the life of our proposed mining operation as well as improve the overall economics of the project. This is a very exciting time for Sonoro and its shareholders.”

The map below illustrates the location of the drill holes.

Figure 1: New Drill Holes

https://sonorogold.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/2022.04.20_Map-Plan.png

El Colorado Zone

On March 1, 2022, the Company announcedthat drill hole SCR-286 had intercepted high-grade gold mineralization at the deepest level of El Colorado’s epithermal system drilled to date. Eight drill holeswere recently completed at El Colorado to expand mineralization near this intercept,including drill hole SCR-289 which intercepted 7.62meters averaging 0.562 g/t Au, including 1.52meters averaging 1.385 g/t Au. Drill hole SCR-290 was drilled at a 60-degree inclination following strike and is located below SCR-286 where it intercepted 3.05 meters averaging 0.378 g/t Au.In close proximity, SCR-292 intercepted 3.04meters averaging 1.765 g/t Au, including 1.52meters averaging 3.370 g/t Au.

Vertical drill hole SCR-298 intercepted 3.05 meters averaging 0.884 g/t Au, including 1.53 meters averaging 1.455 g/t Au and drill hole SCR-299 intercepted 4.58 meters averaging 0.497 g/t Au and 10.67 meters averaging 9.01 g/t Au, including 6.10 meters averaging 15.558 g/t Au located at depth of 64.01 meters and approximately 50 meters northwest of SCR-286.

Vertical drill hole SCR-300 intercepted 3.04 meters averaging 0.407 g/t Au, near the projected intercept area where gold is anomalous with high values of lead and zinc. A lost interval at 117 meters showed high manganese oxide content with no sample and high-water flow suggesting a post mineral fault which may displace the mineralization.

Two drill holeswere also completed outside of the resource pit shell used to calculate the zone’s gold resource in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate.Drill hole SCR-291 is approximately 100 meters southeast of the proposed pit shell where it intercepted 3.05 meters averaging 0.530 g/t Au, including 1.53 meters averaging 1.670 g/t Au. Drill hole SCR-293 is approximately 30 meters eastof the pit shell where it intercepted 12.19metersfrom surface averaging 0.874 g/t Au, including 1.52meters averaging 3.62 g/t Au.At a depth of 184.4 meters, the same drill hole intercepted 7.62meters averaging 2.262 g/t Au, including 1.53meters averaging 10.25 g/t Au.

Figure 2: Interpretive Cross Section at El Colorado

https://sonorogold.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/2022.04.21_El-Colorado-Section-A-A.png

Guadalupe Zone

At the Guadalupe zone, four drill holes were collared on the western side of the proposed resource pit cone for calculating the zone’s gold resource as outlined in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate. Drill hole SCR-294 intercepted 3.05 meters averaging 0.525 g/t Au at a depth of 121.92 meters and drill hole SCR-295 intercepted 1.52 meters averaging 1.455 g/t Au at a depth of 112.78 meters and intercepted another 1.53 meters averaging 6.00 g/t Au at a depth of 164.59 meters.

Intervals in drill holes SCR-296 and SCR-297 show extensions of the gold mineralization along the southeastern trend and drill hole SCR-294 contained short intervals representing stockwork type mineralization but the average grades reported are below the PEA resource cutoff for inclusion.

El Bellotoso Zone

In the northeast region of the property, drilling at El Bellotoso intercepted gold mineralization, extending the zone 200 meters along strike. Four drill holes were completed with drill holeSCR-301returning the best results. SCR-301 was collared at the southeastern side of the proposed El Rincón pit cone and intercepted 10.67meters averaging 0.497 g/t Au from near surface, including 1.52 meters averaging 1.795 g/t Au.

The following table provides the assay results for the complete list of reported drill holes:

Cerro Caliche Project, Holes Composites with Cut-off 0.15 g/t Au Hole Target From To Interval Au Ag AuEq Meters g/t g/t g/t SCR-289 El Colorado 3.05 10.67 7.62 0.562 0.80 0.566 including 7.62 9.14 1.52 1.385 0.80 1.389 SCR-290 El Colorado 79.25 82.30 3.05 0.378 1.40 0.385 SCR-291 El Colorado 27.43 30.48 3.05 0.530 0.70 0.533 and 42.67 44.20 1.53 1.670 11.40 1.722 SCR-292 El Colorado 36.58 39.62 3.04 1.765 1.40 1.771 including 38.10 39.62 1.52 3.370 1.40 3.376 SCR-293 El Colorado 0.00 12.19 12.19 0.874 2.00 0.883 including 10.67 12.19 1.52 3.620 2.20 3.630 and 65.53 67.06 1.53 1.845 0.80 1.849 and 134.11 140.21 6.10 0.922 1.50 0.929 including 134.11 135.64 1.53 2.220 1.60 2.227 and 184.40 192.02 7.62 2.262 3.70 2.279 including 187.45 188.98 1.53 10.250 14.10 10.315 SCR-294 Guadalupe 89.92 96.01 6.09 0.336 6.30 0.365 and 121.92 124.97 3.05 0.525 0.30 0.526 SCR-295 Guadalupe 1.52 15.24 13.72 0.380 1.10 0.385 and 102.11 114.30 12.19 0.380 3.00 0.394 including 112.78 114.30 1.52 1.455 1.50 1.462 and 164.59 166.12 1.53 6.000 2.60 6.012 SCR-296 Guadalupe 0.00 7.62 7.62 0.673 2.90 0.686 including 4.57 6.10 1.53 1.835 6.20 1.863 and 19.81 25.91 6.10 0.422 0.60 0.425 including 21.34 22.86 1.52 1.000 0.70 1.003 and 32.00 36.58 4.58 0.309 1.40 0.316 and 92.96 100.58 7.62 0.276 2.00 0.285 SCR-297 Guadalupe 0.00 4.57 4.57 0.424 3.20 0.439 and 79.25 83.82 4.57 0.166 1.40 0.172 SCR-298 El Colorado 12.19 18.29 6.10 0.462 2.20 0.472 and 24.38 27.43 3.05 0.884 2.70 0.896 including 24.38 25.91 1.53 1.455 4.70 1.477 and 56.39 59.44 3.05 0.226 0.70 0.230 SCR-299 El Colorado 9.14 13.72 4.58 0.497 0.50 0.499 and 57.91 68.58 10.67 9.018 5.20 9.042 including 57.91 64.01 6.10 15.558 8.70 15.598 SCR-300 El Colorado 13.72 16.76 3.04 0.407 2.70 0.419 and 19.81 22.86 3.05 0.229 0.30 0.231 SCR-301 El Bellotoso 10.67 21.34 10.67 0.497 0.80 0.501 including 10.67 12.19 1.52 1.795 1.00 1.800 and 24.38 28.96 4.58 0.170 1.60 0.178 and 35.05 53.34 18.29 0.199 0.50 0.201 and 71.63 74.68 3.05 0.175 1.70 0.183 and 79.25 85.34 6.09 0.409 2.40 0.420 and 106.68 111.25 4.57 0.401 0.30 0.402 SCR-302 El Bellotoso 16.76 22.86 6.10 0.259 14.00 0.323 and 39.62 54.86 15.24 0.361 16.00 0.434 SCR-303 El Bellotoso 25.91 32.00 6.09 0.241 7.90 0.278

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included are provided in the table below.

Drill Collar Locations (NAD 1927 UTM Zone 12N) Drill Hole Zone Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Dip Azimuth SCR-289 El Colorado 536,228 3,364,440 1,196 121.92 -60 219 SCR-290 El Colorado 536,273 3,364,478 1,194 134.11 -60 222 SCR-291 El Colorado 536,281 3,364,436 1,189 121.92 -80 228 SCR-292 El Colorado 536,257 3,364,419 1,179 112.78 -70 228 SCR-293 El Colorado 536,224 3,364,596 1,263 234.7 -48 195 SCR-294 Guadalupe 535,998 3,365,088 1,415 172.21 -45 260 SCR-295 Guadalupe 536,044 3,365,047 1,384 173.74 -45 260 SCR-296 Guadalupe 536,059 3,364,994 1,361 152.4 -45 260 SCR-297 Guadalupe 536,049 3,364,936 1,345 140.21 -45 260 SCR-298 El Colorado 536,202 3,364,428 1,216 128.02 -90 0 SCR-299 El Colorado 536,229 3,364,440 1,195 106.68 -90 0 SCR-300 El Colorado 536,224 3,364,406 1,193 134.11 -90 0 SCR-301 El Bellotoso 536,406 3,366,439 1,411 121.92 -55 45 SCR-302 El Bellotoso 536,508 3,366,388 1,402 91.44 -55 45 SCR-303 El Bellotoso 536,601 3,366,325 1,378 73.15 -45 55

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples are collected with an airstream cyclone and passed into a splitter that divides each sample into quarters. The quartered samples are then bagged and sealed with identification. The sample group has blanks, standards and duplicates inserted into the sample stream.

ALS-Chemex collects the samples and transports them directly to the preparation laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora. At the laboratory, part of each sample is reduced through crushing, splitting and pulverization from which 200 grams is sent to the ALS-Chemex assay laboratory in Vancouver. Thirty grams undergoes fire assay for gold with the resulting concentrated button of material produced is dissolved in acids and the gold is determined by atomic absorption. Another quantity of the sample is dissolved in four acids for an ICP multi-element analysis.

No QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Geologic Description

Cerro Caliche is located 45 kilometers east southeast of Magdalena de Kino in the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district of Sonora, Mexico. Multiple historic underground mines were developed in the concession including Cabeza Blanca, Los Cuervos, Japoneses, Las Abejas, Boluditos, El Colorado, Veta de Oro and Espanola. Mineralization types of the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district include variants of epithermal low sulfidation veins and related mineralized dikes and associated volcanic domes. Local altered and mineralized felsic dikes cut the mineralized meta-sedimentary rock units and may be associated with mineralization both in the dikes and meta-sedimentary rocks.

Qualified Person Statement

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release. Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization on historic mines adjacent to or on Cerro Caliche is not necessarily indicative of economic gold mineralization in the concessions held by the Company.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

