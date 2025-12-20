SONORO GOLD RESPONDS TO FALSE ALLEGATIONS REGARDING PERMIT FOR CERRO CALICHE PROJECT

VANCOUVER, Canada, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) responds to inaccurate rumors circulating online and published by a certain Mexican media outlet regarding the Environmental Impact Statement, or Manifestacion de Impacto Ambiental (“MIA”) for the Company’s Cerro Caliche gold project.

Claims that the project’s MIA has been denied or that the Company has failed to disclose such material information are false and misleading.

As disclosed in the Company’s News Release dated July 9, 2025, a revised MIA for the Cerro Caliche project was submitted in February 2025, superseding the initial MIA submitted in May 2022.

The Company confirms that its current MIA submission for the Cerro Caliche project is under review by the Mexican federal permitting authority, Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (“SEMARNAT”) and that the Company is compliant with required timely disclosures.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

