NEO Battery Materials Invited by Plug and Play, Early Silicon Valley VC Investor in Google and PayPal, to 2022 Japan/Korea Pitch & Announces Upcoming Webinar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) (“NEO” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Plug and Play Tech Center (“Plug and Play” or “PNP”) has exclusively invited NEO to present its Electric Vehicle Silicon Anode Commercialization Plan at the 2022 Annual Japan & Korea Pitch Session. The Company will be hosting an investor webinar on Tuesday, May 3rd at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET (Wednesday, May 4th at 10 am KST).



Plug and Play: 2022 Annual Japan & Korea Pitch Session

Plug and Play is one of the world’s leading start-up accelerator, venture capital firm, and corporate innovation consultancy located in Silicon Valley. PNP is known to have fostered prominent technology companies in the U.S., acting as an early investor to Google, PayPal, Dropbox, and Logitech. Having a network of over 500 corporate partners and 200 venture capitalists, Plug and Play discovers companies at the start-up and scale-up stage and connects them with large corporate partners and conglomerates.

The 2022 Annual Japan & Korea Pitch Session possess the aim to expose companies to PNP’s Open Innovation Platform. A panel of 100+ alumni, select corporate partners, and venture capitalists will provide both investment and business development opportunities. NEO Battery Materials will specifically pitch the current market demands and technology breakthroughs of its proprietary silicon anode materials – NBMSiDE™ – and subsequently, present the opportunity for commercialization and integration into the EV supply chain.

The upcoming investor webinar will discuss NEO’s current corporate developments regarding construction activities of its Silicon Anode Commercial Plant, third-party evaluations of pouch-type full cells, silicon anode validation activities, and other updates.

About NBMSiDE™

NBMSiDE™ is NEO Battery Materials Ltd.’s flagship silicon anode material for electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. NBMSiDE comes in three variations, P100, P200, and C100, and is manufactured through the Company’s proprietary nanocoating technology. The product lines are based on metallurgical-grade silicon microparticles and retain a high specific capacity of >2,500 mAh/g. Through the Company’s South Korean intellectual property (IP) law firm, NBMSiDE™ is pending trademark approval.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on electric vehicle lithium-ion battery materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anode materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

