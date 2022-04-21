New Data Demonstrates That Medela’s Invia System Delivers Positive Patient Outcomes & Outperforms Other Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Systems

McHenry, IL, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McHenry, Ill., April 21, 2022 – Medela LLC today announced the release of new data in five blind-reviewed SAWC Spring published posters and white paper supplement to WOUNDS that each demonstrate how the Medela Invia Liberty Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) System delivers positive patient outcomes and outperforms other NPWT systems in the market. These publications reinforce that Medela’s patented Intelligent Pressure Control™ and Dynamic Exudate Removal™ technology delivers the prescribed pressure more consistently and accurately, while dynamically responding to changing wound fluid conditions; essential to delivering effective therapy and maximizing clinical effectiveness.

“After rigorous evaluation, the Medela Invia System has had an incredible impact on our ability to provide exceptional patient care,” states poster author Keri Mullins, RN, BSN, chief clinical officer for North Alabama Specialty Hospital. “Though we had no plans to convert from our previous system, the Invia System not only met our high clinical standards, now our team spends less time problem solving, which has led to high staff and patient satisfaction, and our NPWT budget was initially reduced by 68% and has stayed low for the second year in a row. I would do this again even without the savings to increase our patient and staff satisfaction.” 1

The newly published white paper data demonstrates how the Medela Invia Liberty NPWT System outperforms Renasys™ Touch (Smith + Nephew) by dynamically responding to sudden changes in exudate volume while maintaining consistent pressure. 2 The positive results of this study coincide with findings from two previous studies also presented at SAWC Spring using the same testing methods, which show Invia’s superior performance when compared to V.A.C.™ Ulta (3M™) and CATALYST™ (Cardinal Health™), two other systems in the market. 3, 4 Together, these studies reveal that by being able to dynamically adapt to changes in fluid volume or viscosity, the Invia System outperforms others in the market, which maximizes patient healing potential.

“The challenges associated with chronic wound care was exacerbated by the global pandemic with patients delaying primary care and wound clinician visits to reduce exposure to the virus, which had significant impact on wound severity for some patients,” 5 explains Jeff Castillo, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. “With our Invia Systems, Medela is elevating the standard of care through our exclusive Intelligent Pressure Control and Dynamic Exudate Removal technology and innovating the way NPWT is delivered at the wound bed. We are honored to advance care to encourage patient healing and recovery.”

Medela’s comprehensive support to clinicians and patients using the Invia Liberty and Invia Motion® NPWT Systems includes access to “how-to” video resources and instructions for set up and operation through the free Medela NPWT app and online, 24/7 clinical and technical support, and Medela University, an online resource providing professionals with access to on-demand continuing education. To learn more about Medela’s complete negative wound pressure therapy system, visit medelahealthcare.com or fill out the online form to receive information.

About Medela LLC

Medela’s US-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois. Medela is a global manufacturer of medical vacuum solutions respected and trusted by doctors and healthcare professionals around the world. Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to developing innovations that build better outcomes, providing the leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. For more information, visit medelahealthcare.com.

Medela wordmark and logo and Invia and Invia Motion are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Liberty, Intelligent Pressure Control, Dynamic Exudate Removal are trademarks of Medela.

1SAWC Spring 2022 Poster Number: LR-026; Poster Title: CS-064 Patient Experience Improvement and Increased Administrative Freedom with an Innovative NPWT Device.

2Paglinawan R, Schwab P, Bechert K. Use of a double-lumen NPWT system with innovative technology outperforms a single-lumen NPWT system in accurate delivery of negative pressure and superior fluid removal. Wounds. 2022;34(suppl 2):S1-S8.

3SAWC Spring 2022 Poster Number:LR-024; How do Three NPWT Systems Compare for Accurate Pressure Delivery and Efficient Fluid Removal?

4SAWC Spring Poster Number LR-041; Two NPWT System Abilities are Compared for Accurate Pressure Delivery and Efficient Fluid Removal, Is there a Difference?

5Armstrong, D. G. (2021, September 21). Managing the surge: Delayed chronic wound care during COVID-19. AJMC. Retrieved April 2022: https://www.ajmc.com/view/managing-the-surge-delayed-chronic-wound-care-during-covid-19

Attachment